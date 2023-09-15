MNF: Browns vs. Steelers Player Props

The second of two Monday Night Football matchups in Week 2 features a classic AFC North rivalry between the Browns and Steelers, two teams that had very different starts to their season. Both teams opened at home against Super Bowl contenders. Pittsburgh got drubbed by the 49ers, 30-7. Cleveland dominated the Bengals, 23-3.

Based on those scores, the Browns go into Pittsburgh Monday night as a 2.5-point road favorite. The over/under is 38.5. While neither team scored a lot of points last week, six of their last seven meetings have easily topped that number.

Kyle Wood offered a game preview and his best bet here. If youre looking to spice things up with a few player props, try these on for size…

The Browns quarterback has yet to flash his 2019 MVP form as a passer, but he is making plays with his feet. Against the Bengals in Week 1, Watson rushed five times for 45 yards and a touchdown. His last game before that was the 2022 season finale against these Steelers, and he rushed six times for 44 yards in that contest. So thats back-to-back games in which Watson has nearly doubled this prop.

Chubb ran for 106 yards on 18 carries (5.9 average) last week against the Bengals, adding another 21 yards on four receptions. He didnt get in the end zone … but he did score a touchdown in both games against the Steelers last season.

Even before Amari Cooper hit the injury list Saturday with a groin, we liked the idea of Moore making some noise Monday night. Moore had seven targets last week, tied with Cooper for most among Browns players. He ended up with three catches for 43 yards, and thats all he has to do here to beat his yardage prop. Moore also had two carries last week, hinting that Kevin Stefanski is looking for ways to get the ball into Moores hands. For that reason, well go for some plus money and the anytime TD.

Robinson was a major disappointment with the Rams the last few seasons and not much was expected of him when the Steelers acquired him this season. Quietly, he led Pittsburgh last week with eight targets. He caught five for 64 yards. If he does that here, it would more than double his prop total.

The Steelers tight end had just one target last week, but it resulted in Pittsburghs only touchdown of the game. That was Freiermuths 10th career touchdown in his 18th career NFL start. For plus money, well bank on Kenny Pickett looking for his tight end in the red zone.

