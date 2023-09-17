NFL capsules

Chiefs at Jaguars

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 3 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 9-6; Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-20 on Jan. 21 in AFC divisional playoffs

LAST WEEK Chiefs lost to Lions 21-20; Jaguars won at Colts 31-21

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(21) 90.0RUSH105.0 (12)

(9) 226.0PASS237.0 (T7)

(12) 316.0YARDS342.0 (10)

(T15) 20.0POINTS31.0 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(24) 118.0RUSH65.0 (4)

(27) 250.0PASS215.0 (22)

(26) 368.0YARDS280.0 (15)

(T19) 21.0POINTS21.0 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones return for the Chiefs after their Week 1 loss to Detroit. Kelce was out with a knee injury, while Jones ended his holdout earlier this week. ... Kansas City is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2014. ... WR Calvin Ridley had an impressive Jaguars debut, catching 8 passes for 101 YARDS and a touchdown vs. Indianapolis.

Packers at Falcons

Noon (Fox)

LINE Falcons by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 19-16; Packers beat Falcons 30-16 on Oct. 5, 2020

LAST WEEK Packers won at Bears 38-20; Falcons beat Panthers 24-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(T18) 92.0RUSH130.0 (6)

(T7) 237.0PASS91.0 (30)

(11) 329.0YARDS221.0 (28)

(2) 38.0POINTS24.0 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(T25) 122.0RUSH154.0 (28)

(16) 189.0PASS127.0 (7)

(19) 311.0YARDS281.0 (16)

(T14) 20.0POINTS10.0 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers are 11-3 in September under Coach Matt LaFleur since 2019. ... QB Jordan Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards with 3 TD and no interceptions in Green Bay's 38-20 win at Chicago last week. ... The Falcons are above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. ... Atlanta RBs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 131 yards rushing last week vs. Carolina.

Ravens at Bengals

Noon

LINE Bengals by 3

SERIES Ravens lead 28-27; Bengals beat Ravens 24-17 on Jan. 15 in AFC wild-card round

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Texans 25-9; Bengals lost to Browns 24-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(10) 110.0RUSH75.0 (24)

(22) 155.0PASS67.0 (31)

(T20) 265.0YARDS142.0 (32)

(T8) 25.0POINTS3.0 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(7) 72.0RUSH206.0 (31)

(17) 196.0PASS144.0 (9)

(14) 268.0YARDS350.0 (24)

(4) 9.0POINTS24.0 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH After J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles tendon injury last week, the Ravens will turn to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill at running back. Hill scored 2 TD in last week's 25-9 win over Houston. ... This is the first of three divisional road games on Baltimore's schedule in the first 5 weeks. ... Bengals QB Joe Burrow had the worst game of his pro career last week vs. Cleveland, passing for 82 yards and zero TD.

Bears at Bucs

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 2 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 40-21; Buccaneers beat Bears 38-3 on Oct. 24, 2021

LAST WEEK Bears lost to Packers 38-20; Buccaneers won 20-17 at Vikings

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.BUCS (RK)

(T7) 122.0RUSH73.0 (25)

(17) 189.0PASS169.0 (19)

(14) 311.0YARDS242.0 (26)

(T15) 20.0POINTS20.0 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.BUCS (RK)

(T13) 92.0RUSH41.0 (T1)

(T25) 237.0PASS328.0 (30)

(22) 329.0YARDS369.0 (27)

(31) 38.0POINTS17.0 (T12)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Justin Fields was sacked 4 times in Chicago's season-opening loss to Green Bay. He'll go up against an aggressive Buccaneers defense led by LBs Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett. ... QB Baker Mayfield won his debut last week with Tampa Bay, passing for 2 TD. More importantly, the former No. 1 overall pick from Oklahoma didn't turn the ball over.

Colts at Texans

Noon

LINE Texans by 1

SERIES Colts lead 32-10-1; Texans beat Colts 32-31 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Colts lost to Jaguars 31-21; Texans lost at Ravens 25-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(29) 65.0RUSH72.0 (26)

(11) 215.0PASS196.0 (16)

(18) 280.0YARDS268.0 (19)

(T13) 21.0POINTS9.0 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(21) 105.0RUSH110.0 (23)

(T25) 237.0PASS155.0 (11)

(23) 342.0YARDS265.0 (T12)

(28) 31.0POINTS25.0 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH Two of April's top four draft selections are matched up here, with QBs C.J. Stroud (Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Colts). Stroud completed 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards, while Richardson was 24-of-37 passing for 223 yards last week. ... Houston didn't win a home game last season and hasn't won one since defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 on Dec. 26, 2021.

Chargers at Titans

Noon

LINE Chargers by 2 1/2

SERIES Chargers lead 29-18-1; Chargers beat Titans 17-14 on Dec. 18

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Dolphins 36-34; Titans lost to Saints 16-15

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.TITANS (RK)

(1) 234.0RUSH104.0 (13)

(14) 199.0PASS181.0 (18)

(2) 433.0YARDS285.0 (16)

(4) 34.0POINTS15.0 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.TITANS (RK)

(6) 70.0RUSH69.0 (5)

(32) 466.0PASS282.0 (28)

(32) 536.0YARDS351.0 (25)

(30) 36.0POINTS16.0 (T8)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers will turn to fourth-year RB Joshua Kelley in place of starter Austin Ekeler (ankle). Kelley had 91 yards rushing on 16 carries last week vs. Miami. ... Both the Chargers and Titans are looking to avoid 0-2 starts. Tennessee also started 0-2 last season and missed the playoffs. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry had 119 yards from scrimmage last week at New Orleans.

Raiders at Bills

Noon

LINE Bills by 8 1/2

SERIES Tied 21-21; Bills beat Raiders 30-23 on Oct. 4, 2020

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Broncos 17-16; Bills lost at Jets 22-16 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BILLS (RK)

(30) 61.0RUSH97.0 (T14)

(13) 200.0PASS217.0 (10)

(22) 261.0YARDS314.0 (13)

(T20) 17.0POINTS16.0 (T22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BILLS (RK)

(16) 94.0RUSH172.0 (29)

(13) 166.0PASS117.0 (6)

(10) 260.0YARDS289.0 (18)

(T8) 16.0POINTS22.0 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders are looking to open the season with a 2-0 record on the road, which they have not done since 1982, when the franchise was in Los Angeles. ... After committing 4 turnovers against the Jets, QB Josh Allen has thrown 9 interceptions and lost 3 fumbles over his past 6 starts, including the playoffs. He also has 12 TD passing and 2 rushing scores over the same stretch.

Seahawks at Lions

Noon

LINE Lions by 4 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 12-5; Seahawks beat Lions 48-45 on Oct. 2

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Rams 30-13; Lions won at Chiefs 21-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.LIONS (RK)

(22) 85.0RUSH118.0 (9)

(29) 95.0PASS250.0 (6)

(30) 180.0YARDS368.0 (7)

(27) 13.0POINTS21.0 (T13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.LIONS (RK)

(T13) 92.0RUSH90.0 (12)

(31) 334.0PASS226.0 (24)

(30) 426.0YARDS316.0 (21)

(T26) 30.0POINTS20.0 (T14)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle is trying to avoid starting 0-2 for the fourth time in Coach Pete Carroll's tenure and the first time since 2018. ... The Lions are coming off arguably the franchise's biggest win in years, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City. ... QB Jared Goff has thrown 359 passes without an interception, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (402) and Tom Brady (399) for the NFL record.

Giants at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE Giants by 4 1/2

SERIES Giants lead 80-46-2; Cardinals beat Giants 26-7 on Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Giants lost to Cowboys 40-0; Cardinals lost at Commanders 20-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.CARDS (RK)

(11) 108.0RUSH96.0 (16)

(32) 63.0PASS114.0 (28)

(31) 171.0YARDS210.0 (29)

(32) 0.0POINTS16.0 (T22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.CARDS (RK)

(T25) 122.0RUSH92.0 (T13)

(8) 143.0PASS156.0 (12)

(T12) 265.0YARDS248.0 (8)

(32) 40.0POINTS20.0 (T14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Giants are coming off the most one-sided opening day loss in their history. The old mark was 35-0 against the Cowboys on Sept. 4, 1995. ... New York was held to 171 yards by the Cowboys last week. ... Joshua Dobbs is expected to start for the second consecutive game at QB for the Cardinals. It appears to be his job until Kyler Murray can return from a knee injury.

49ers at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 7

SERIES 49ers lead 75-69-3; 49ers beat Rams 31-14 on Oct. 30

LAST WEEK 49ers won at Steelers 30-7; Rams won at Seahawks 30-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.RAMS (RK)

(3) 188.0RUSH92.0 (T18)

(12) 203.0PASS334.0 (2)

(4) 391.0YARDS426.0 (3)

(T6) 30.0POINTS30.0 (T6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.RAMS (RK)

(T1) 41.0RUSH85.0 (11)

(18) 198.0PASS95.0 (4)

(6) 239.0YARDS180.0 (3)

(3) 7.0POINTS13.0 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers have won eight in a row against the Rams in the regular season. The Rams defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in January 2022. ... 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan is 9-4 against Rams' boss Sean McVay. ... QB Brock Purdy did not play in the two games against the Rams last season. ... Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards and no interceptions in last week's win at Seattle.

Commanders at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 3 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 8-7; Broncos beat Commanders 17-10 on Oct. 31, 2021

LAST WEEK Commanders beat Cardinals 20-16; Broncos lost to Raiders 17-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.BRONCOS (RK)

(T18) 92.0RUSH94.0 (17)

(21) 156.0PASS166.0 (20)

(25) 248.0YARDS260.0 (23)

(T15) 20.0POINTS16.0 (T22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.BRONCOS (RK)

(17) 96.0RUSH61.0 (3)

(5) 114.0PASS200.0 (20)

(4) 210.0YARDS261.0 (11)

(T8) 16.0POINTS17.0 (T12)

WHAT TO WATCH Commanders edge RUSHer Chase Young has been cleared and is expected to play after missing the opener with a neck injury. ... Washington hasn't started 2-0 since 2011 and Denver has never lost back-to-back home games to start a season. ... Broncos RB Javonte Williams rushed for 52 yards in Week 1 as he returned from a knee injury that cost him the final 13 games of last season.

Dolphins at Patriots

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Dolphins by 2 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 60-55; Patriots beat Dolphins 23-21 in Jan. 1

LAST WEEK Dolphins won at Chargers 36-34; Patriots lost to Eagles 25-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(27) 70.0RUSH76.0 (23)

(1) 466.0PASS306.0 (4)

(1) 536.0YARDS382.0 (5)

(3) 36.0POINTS20.0 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(32) 234.0RUSH97.0 (T18)

(19) 199.0PASS154.0 (10)

(31) 433.0YARDS251.0 (9)

(29) 34.0POINTS25.0 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH Miami has the NFL's top-ranked offense after Week 1, averaging 536 yards offensively. But the Dolphins face a Patriots team that held the Eagles to one offensive touchdown in a 25-20 loss last week. ... Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards and 2 TD in the season opener against the Chargers. ... Patriots QB Mac Jones completed a career-high 35 of 54 passes for 316 yards vs. Eagles a week ago.

Saints at Panthers

6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Saints by 3

SERIES Saints lead 29-28; Panthers beat Saints 10-7 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Saints beat Titans 16-15; Panthers lost at Falcons 24-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(28) 69.0RUSH154.0 (5)

(5) 282.0PASS127.0 (26)

(8) 351.0YARDS281.0 (17)

(T22) 16.0POINTS10.0 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(20) 104.0RUSH130.0 (27)

(15) 181.0PASS91.0 (3)

(17) 285.0YARDS221.0 (5)

(7) 15.0POINTS24.0 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints WR Chris Olave connected with new QB Derek Carr in the season opener, catching 8 passes for 112 yards. He'll face a Carolina secondary that is without its top cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring). ... Panthers QB Bryce Young threw 2 interceptions in his NFL debut last week. ... The Panthers have won three of the past four meetings against the Saints and can even the overall series with a win.

Browns at Steelers

7:15 p.m. (ABC)

LINE Browns by 2 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 80-62-1; Steelers beat Browns 28-14 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Browns beat Bengals 24-3; Steelers lost to 49ers 30-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(2) 206.0RUSH41.0 (T31)

(24) 144.0PASS198.0 (15)

(9) 350.0YARDS239.0 (27)

(T10) 24.0POINTS7.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(9) 75.0RUSH188.0 (30)

(2) 67.0PASS203.0 (21)

(1) 142.0YARDS391.0 (29)

(2) 3.0POINTS30.0 (T26)

WHAT TO WATCH Cleveland's lone regular-season win in Pittsburgh in this millennium came in 2003, when Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was 5 years old. ... Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin is 25-6-1 vs. Cleveland. ... This is the first time the Browns have been favored in Pittsburgh since 1989. Cleveland won the then-AFC Central that season and that's the last time the franchise has won a division title.