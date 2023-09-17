Police beat: NLR man charged in apartment fire

NLR man charged in apartment fire

North Little Rock police on Saturday morning arrested a man who they say set a fire inside an apartment building to get attention.

Officers responding around 7:30 a.m. to a report of a man starting a fire inside the building at Hickory View Apartments at 2301 Division St. found a man identified as Stephen Lake, 42, sitting near the fire, according to an arrest report.

It was not clear from the report where in the building the fire was started. Lake is listed in the report as a resident of the apartment complex.

Lake told officers that he started the fire to get attention, the report states. Officers judged that the fire in the multistory building created a substantial risk of injury or death.

He faces a felony charge of reckless burning and did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Saturday night.