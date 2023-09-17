No Tears Project ensemble honors Little Rock Nine, promotes civil-rights dialogue

The No Tears Project ensemble performs recently in Memphis. The jazz-inflected collective of musicians, dancers, and spoken word artists -- formed in 2017 by Arkansas-based pianist and composer Christopher Parker and vocalist Kelley Hurt in partnership with the Oxford American magazine -- will perform Sept. 25 at the Ron Robinson Theater as part of Little Rock Nine Day. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Richard Grzelka)



Overall, Little Rock is no slacker in the cultural game. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Not just another concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content