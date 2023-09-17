BASEBALL

Ohtani out for season

Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season Saturday due to an oblique injury. Ohtani and the Angels, out of playoff contention, decided to wrap up his season after an MRI exam showed persistent irritation in his oblique muscles, general manager Perry Minasian said. The injury was likely to prevent Ohtani, who had already missed 11 consecutive games, from hitting effectively in the season's final two weeks. "We kind of had a feeling that something was coming," Angels Manager Phil Nevin said. "He fought it. He tried. He's upset by it. But it just got to a point, an understanding that he just wasn't going to be able to go again this year." Ohtani now intends to have surgery on the torn elbow ligament to prepare for next season, although Minasian didn't know whether it would be Tommy John surgery or another procedure. Although Ohtani is unlikely to pitch next season, his agent has said his client wants to be ready to play as a designated hitter in 2024 for whatever team he chooses in free agency.Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He has not played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury, and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 after he tore his elbow ligament during a game against Cincinnati. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, with two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second American League MVP award in three years and created speculation he might get a contract for $500 million or more as a free agent.

GOLF

Daly stays in contention

Steve Stricker fired a 4-under 66 and holds a 1-stroke lead over Joe Durant and David Toms after Saturday's second round of PGA Tour Champions Sanford International at Sioux Falls, S.D. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 6-under 64 to tie Durant for the day's lowest round and is two shots off the lead with K.J. Choi and Robert Karlsson. Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 66 and is six shots back. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot 68 and is 13 shots off the lead.

Swedish golfer leads

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden closed in on his second straight victory Saturday when he posted a 6-under 66 at Wentworth for a two-shot lead over Connor Syme and European Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood in the BMW PGA Championship at Virginia Water, England. Aberg, in only his fourth month as a pro, seized control early in the third round with a 7-iron to 5 feet for eagle on the par-5 fourth, and even his lone bogey was dynamic when he holed a 35-foot putt on the 13th hole to keep command. Callum Shinkwin had a bogey-free 64 and was three shots back at 13-under 203 along with Aaron Rai (67) and Ryan Fox (66). Masters champion Jon Rahm shot 66 and was four behind. Rory McIlroy shot 67 and was 10 shots behind in his final event before the Ryder Cup.

FOOTBALL

Browns' Cooper questionable

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper injured his groin late in Saturday's practice and is questionable for Monday night's game at Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't have much information on Cooper, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury during the offseason. Cooper was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. Stefanski said Cooper was taken inside for treatment by trainers before practice ended. Cooper led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and 9 touchdowns last season, his first in Cleveland after four with the Dallas Cowboys and four with the Raiders. He played the final weeks of 2022 despite the core muscle injury.

TENNIS

U.S. ousted at Davis Cup

Defending champion Canada advanced to the Final 8 of the Davis Cup on Saturday, but the United States was eliminated by Finland, which reached the quarterfinals for the first time with a 3-0 win. Otto Virtanen saved two match points in the decisive tiebreaker to beat Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (7) and Emil Ruusuvuori defeated Tommy Paul 7-6 (1), 6-4 -- sealing the result on his fourth match point -- to give Finland a historic win at Split, Croatia, in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. Finland joins the Netherlands in advancing out of Group D and reaching the Final 8 in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in November.Canada beat Chile 2-1. Alexis Galarneau's 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over Alejandro Tabilo in the opening match was enough to secure Canada's spot in Malaga. Nicolas Jarry leveled the tie by beating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-4 but a 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory for Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil over Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera and Tabilo saw Canada clinch top spot in Group A.

BASEBALL

Manuel suffers stroke

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a procedure at a hospital in Florida, the team announced. "The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot," the Phillies said in a statement. "The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie's family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time." Manuel, 79, is the winningest manager in franchise history. He had a record of 780-636 over his nine seasons in Philadelphia and a record of 1,000-826 over his entire big league managing career. Over those nine seasons, Manuel guided his team to its first playoff series in 14 years in 2007, five consecutive division titles, two National League pennants and its first World Series championship since 1980 in 2008.

BASKETBALL

Mavs re-sign Morris

Markieff Morris, the other piece of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Dallas from Brooklyn, is re-signing with the Mavericks. The return of Morris was announced Saturday, a little more than two months after Irving agreed to stay with Dallas on a $120 million, three-year contract. Irving and Morris were traded in February. Morris, 34, played sparingly after the trade, averaging 4.5 points in almost nine minutes per game with Dallas. The forward has career averages of 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12 seasons with eight teams.

Cavs executive arrested

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Altman was stopped by officers for a traffic violation on a highway near downtown Cleveland. The officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody, according to a report from the highway patrol. Altman, who turned 41 Saturday, was charged with OVI and committing a marked lanes violation. The Cavaliers released a short statement saying they were aware of "an incident" involving Altman and were gathering more information.