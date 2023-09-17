Olivia Cates Patton - Samuel Henry Piazza





St. Edward Catholic Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, for the marriage of Olivia Cates Patton and Samuel Henry Piazza. Monsignor Lawrence Frederick of Little Rock Catholic High School was the officiant.

The bride is the daughter of Terri and Kyle Patton of Little Rock and the granddaughter of Doris Dillard Meyer, the late Donald Christian Meyer, Barbara Ann Womack and the late Geral D. Harrison, all of Little Rock, and C.E. Patton and John Gaudin of North Little Rock.

Somers and Ross Piazza of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Carole and Henry Schulte, also of Little Rock, and the late Jane and Horace Piazza.

Nuptial music was by organist Phillip Quick.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore an ivory cathedral-length gown. The fitted beaded bodice had an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline. She carried a garden-style bouquet of white roses, stephanotis and hydrangeas with seeded eucalyptus.

Maids of honor were Emma Patton and Mary Claire Patton, both of Little Rock and sisters of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Reagan Timmermann and Amy Meyer, both of Little Rock; Eleanor Newman of Austin, Texas; and Macy Taylor of Searcy. They wore chiffon A-line one-shoulder gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet with blue hydrangeas.

Serving as best man was Cody Timmermann of Little Rock. Groomsmen were Patrick Barnes of Kansas City, Mo.; and Brendan Oman, Devin Bradley, Blake Meyer and Patrick Stevens, all of Little Rock.

Guests were seated by Marcus Counts, Graham Govia, Nelson Govia and Christian Meyer, all of Little Rock.

A reception was held at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Tables alternated tall clear cylinder arrangements and gold bowl arrangements of delphinium, blue and white hydrangeas, white and ivory roses and stephanotis. Music was by the Memphis Soul Revue. Assisting were Madeleine Govia, Sarah Meyer and Owen Chesser.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and a master's degree in nurse anesthesia from Texas Wesleyan University. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Orthopedic and Spine Hospital.

The groom received his undergraduate degree from UA and graduated magna cum laud with a law degree from University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Bowen School of Law. He is a lawyer with Gill Ragon Owen, P.A.

After a wedding trip to Sorrento, Italy, the couple will make their home in Little Rock.



