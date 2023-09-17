OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: The Party at Crystal Bridges: A Dance with the Light packs in luminaries

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art was filled with luminaries for the second annual gala -- The Party at Crystal Bridges: A Dance...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: The Party at Crystal Bridges: A Dance with the Light packs in luminariesA Dance with the Light launches exhibition by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Rod Bigelow, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art executive and chief diversity & inclusion officer (from left), Olivia Walton, board chairperson; Alice Walton, chair emeritus and board member; Annie Leibovitz; and Awol Erizku; The Party at Crystal Bridges: A Dance with the Light chairs welcome guests to the benefit Sept. 14 at the museum in Bentonville. Proceeds will help support arts education at the museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)
Print Headline: The Party packs in luminaries
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT