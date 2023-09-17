100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- An ordinance regulating taxi cabs in Pine Bluff will be introduced at the meeting of the City Council Monday night. The ordinance ... provides for physical and mental examination of drivers of taxi cabs and installation of taximeters in all cabs offered for hire, and for revocation of the licenses of all drivers and owners if they violate the provisions of the ordinance.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1973

Downtown Little Rock had a vaguely European air Sunday as automobile traffic gave way to a cleaner, quieter and -- without traffic controls -- faster mode of transportation. The event, which caused the blocking of some 24 blocks between Main and Broadway and west Markham and Sixth Street, was the Amateur Bicycle League of America-sanctioned Little Rock Bicycle Race with 170 cyclists competing in 11 classes for more than $6,000 in prizes. It was believed to be the richest amateur bicycle race ever in the United States. ... Race organizers hope to repeat the race next year with $10,000 prizes as part of an envisioned "Fallfest" that would include numerous spectator events and other amusements over a two-week period.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1998

Discussions about President Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky have found a place within Arkansas' public schools, and not just around cafeteria tables. History, civics, social studies, government and journalism teachers are just a few of the educators using the scandal as a classroom topic for student discussion, enabling them to seize on student interest as a "teachable moment." "Teachers are like parents," said Bobette Manees, a world history teacher at Sylvan Hills High School in the Pulaski County Special School District. "You have to find these teaching moments to have an opportunity to teach them something they want to know about."

10 years ago

Sept. 17, 2013

A group of downtown Little Rock property owners are thinking ahead about how to solve parking issues during peak business hours. The Little Rock Board of Directors will vote tonight about whether to approve the creation of the Center Street Multi-Purpose Special Improvement District that aims to build a public parking garage downtown. The details of the plan are still preliminary at best, including where the group would choose to build the garage, according to an attorney helping organize the district.