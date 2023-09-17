Patton, Gryphons earn respect





When Daryl Patton accepted the job as Little Rock Southwest's first football coach, he knew it wouldn't be an easy process turning the Gryphons into contenders.

More than three years after his hiring, the Gryphons are in a new offense and going toe-to-toe with their opponents -- something that couldn't always be said.

"Overall, we've come a million miles," Patton said. "We just aren't there yet."

Southwest lost to Hot Springs 26-25 on Friday night. The Gryphons (1-2) missed three extra-point kicks and allowed the Trojans to recover an onside kick that ultimately became the difference.

But even in the loss, the difference between this Gryphons squad and the one that lost to the Trojans this time last year 61-31 is stark.

"Last year, I felt like we kind of laid down. We quit. We didn't play as hard as we should have," Patton said. "We had some finger pointing, things like that. You can't have that and be a decent team, much less a good team. This year, you know, you didn't see that. Our kids were all one heartbeat. They were playing hard. You had two teams [with] equal talent playing each other."

Patton joined Southwest after the 2019 season, his fourth at Bauxite. Before that he spent time at Bryant (1998-2002) and Fayetteville (2003-2015), winning four Class 7A state championships (2007, 2011, 2012 and 2015) with the latter. Prior to joining Southwest, Patton's career record as a head coach was 169-88-2.

In July, Patton took the Gryphons to their first 7-on-7 tournament at Benton. After four wins in three seasons, Patton wanted to switch things up on offense, moving from the Dead-T to a Spread.

With offensive standouts like quarterback Chase Forte, wide receiver Jabron Lewis and running back Luther Tucker, the building blocks of a successful offense are there. But transitioning an offensive line from a run-heavy offense to one that passes more than 20 times a game isn't something that can be taught overnight.

On defense, the Gryphons had arguably their most impressive showing against the Trojans. They forced four turnovers and held Hot Springs scoreless in the fourth quarter, despite the Trojans starting in plus territory on four consecutive drives.

"Anytime you lose a game, we always say, 'You don't lose it, you've learned from it.' And so we've learned some things about ourselves on defense," Patton said. 'They stepped up and they didn't break. They held a good football team to under 30 points and gave us a chance. We've got to go back and look and see what we can do offensively to correct some of the issues we had. We'll be back. We're getting better every day. So we're going to keep climbing."



