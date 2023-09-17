Sections
Police say Morrilton man arrested after Snapchat threat against Central Junior High School in Springdale

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:52 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- A man was arrested Friday after police said he made a social media post threatening to cause harm at a junior high school.

Nickolas Lemley, 25, of Morrilton was arrested in connection with threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property.

Police said a school resource officer began investigating the threat to Central Junior High School in Springdale after a caller reported the post.

Lemley, a worker at a construction project at the school, posted on Snapchat, "Sheisty got me-wanting to shoot this school up," according to an arrest report. Central was tagged as the location. "Sheisty" refers to rapper Pooh Shiesty.

Lemley told police the post was a joke and he had no intention of shooting the school, the report says. He was quoted in the report as saying, "I always say stupid stuff like that."

Print Headline: Police arrest man after school threat

