PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley football profiles Joshua Allen, Greenwood; and Drew Creek, Subiaco Academy

Joshua Allen
School: Greenwood
Jersey number: 18
Position: Defensive back
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Dr. Travis
Favorite food: Cheeseburger
Pregame snack: Granola bar
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Notable: Also runs track and enjoys fishing
Drew Creek
School: Subiaco Academy
Jersey number: 32
Position: Tight end/linebacker
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Brother Ambrose
Favorite food: Pizza
Pregame snack: Jerky
Favorite holiday: 4th of July
Notable: Also runs track, and loves hunting and fishing