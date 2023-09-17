PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley football profiles Joshua Allen, Greenwood; and Drew Creek, Subiaco Academy

Subiaco Academy's Drew Creek is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Joshua Allen School: Greenwood Jersey number: 18 Position: Defensive back Class: Senior Favorite teacher: Dr. Travis Favorite food: Cheeseburger Pregame snack: Granola bar Favorite holiday: Christmas Notable: Also runs track and enjoys fishing Drew Creek School: Subiaco Academy Jersey number: 32 Position: Tight end/linebacker Class: Senior Favorite teacher: Brother Ambrose Favorite food: Pizza Pregame snack: Jerky Favorite holiday: 4th of July Notable: Also runs track, and loves hunting and fishing Greenwood's Joshua Allen is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton



Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

