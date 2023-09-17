Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley football profiles Joshua Allen, Greenwood; and Drew Creek, Subiaco Academy

by Graham Thomas | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Subiaco Academy's Drew Creek is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Joshua Allen

School: Greenwood

Jersey number: 18

Position: Defensive back

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Dr. Travis

Favorite food: Cheeseburger

Pregame snack: Granola bar

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also runs track and enjoys fishing

Drew Creek

School: Subiaco Academy

Jersey number: 32

Position: Tight end/linebacker

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Brother Ambrose

Favorite food: Pizza

Pregame snack: Jerky

Favorite holiday: 4th of July

Notable: Also runs track, and loves hunting and fishing

  photo  Greenwood's Joshua Allen is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton
  

Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

