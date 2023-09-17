PROFILE | MONAH’s Jazlyn Sanderson among the youngest museum directors in the country

In not quite a month, Jazlyn Sanderson will turn 25.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PROFILE | MONAH’s Jazlyn Sanderson among the youngest museum directors in the countryDirector of a Bentonville museum at age 24, Jazlyn Sanderson pairs youthful energy with wisdom acquired from her elders. by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Jazlyn Sanderson, director of the Museum of Native American History, poses for a portrait, Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Print Headline: Jazlyn Sanderson
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT