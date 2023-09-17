Sections
Real estate transactions

Today at 1:52 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions fo $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Aug. 21-25.

Crain Investments, LP to FRHP Lincolnshire, LLC, Ls4-8, Baseline/I-30 Commercial Park, $2,000,000.

Waterview Estates Phase IV & VII, LLC to Anthony C. Neal-Graves; Lisa M. Neal-Graves; The Neal-Graves Living Trust, 22023 Waterview Drive, Roland. Pt NE 19-3N-14W (now Platted: L77 B1, Waterview Estates Phase V & VI), $1,700,000.

Village at BC, LLC to D&D Of West Little Rock, LLC, L9, The Village at Brodie Creek, $1,257,795.

Deere Development Company, LLC to Oakdale Estates, LLC, Pt NW 29 & Pt NE 30-3N-11W (Proposed: Ls5-12, 22-31 & 33-35, Millers Ridge Estates Phase 2), $1,040,000.

Southern Reel, LLC to Cubalibre, LLC, Units 2-5, The Cantrell Falls HPR, $1,000,000.

Wiggins Family Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Heath A. Campbell; Sheena R. Campbell, 106 Mornay, Little Rock. L3 B115, Chenal Valley, $890,494.

John David Barnett; Barnett Family Revocable Living Trust to Nathan T. Hill; Laura O. Hill, 11 Bent Tree Drive, Little Rock. L25, Longlea Estates Phase III-A, $875,000.

George W. McKeown, Jr.; Lisa C. McKeown to Craig Matthew Farrell; Gretchen Leigh Farrell, L22RR, Hickory Creek Phase VI Replat, $875,000.

Nathan Garrett Alberius; Markie Jean Alberius to Jenni Williams Ferry; Bryce Coldiron Ferry, 117 Bear Den Court, Little Rock. L22 B1, Bear Den Estates, $868,500.

Parke W. Adamson; Diane Adamson to Alonzo E. Johnson, Jr.; Stephanie Johnson, 301 Riverland Drive, Maumelle. Tract 5, Maumelle Heights Large Tracts, $685,000.

Stephanie E. Johnson; Alonzo Johnson, Jr. to Mina Michael; Sherry Abader, 6 Auriel Drive, Little Rock. L2 B36, Chenal Valley, $680,000.

Windrush Polo, LLC to Ray Nosler; Candy Nosler, Pt SE NE 31-2N-14W; Pt NW 32-2N-14W, $670,000.

Mark Edward Stewart; Lauron Stewart to Joshua Andrew-Paul Baxter; Devon Laine Baxter, L262R1, Foxcroft 5th, $632,000.

5130 Crestwood, LLC to Ethan Mark Levin; Krysten Curl Levin, 5130 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock. L87, Prospect Terrace, $630,000.

Christian Owen; Nikola Owen to Latasha Tolbert; Zemeria Newton; Rufus Newton, L9 B6, Woodlands Edge, $499,000.

Melissa C. St.Clair; Douglas Regan to William K. Beecher; Linda C. Beecher, Pt N/2 Section 30-3N-12W, $483,500.

Randall Branscum, Jr.; Courtney Branscum to Aaron Martinez, 14023 Fortson Road, Jacksonville. Pt SE NE 7 & Pt SW NW 8-4N-11W, $470,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Binh Thanh Le; Kimberly M. Le, 108 Corniche Lane, Maumelle. L1751, The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-B, $461,000.

James M. Buddy Emerson to Kaufman Development, LLC, 1222 Kaufman Road, Little Rock. Pt W/2 NW NW 10-1N-13W, $455,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Bridgett Cossey L11, Stonebrook Phase I, $450,500.

Joe Steinberg to Johney Kennick; Ashley Marie Garcia, 5524 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock. Lot B, Berg, $450,000.

Steven Edward Turner Living Revocable Trust; Steven Edward Turner to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5904 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. L44, Forest Heights Place, $445,000.

Nicole Martin; Kevin Andrew Martin to Kimberly Roehm, L9 B1, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $445,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Ramakrishnan Parameshwaran; Radhika Janardanan Parameshwaran, 310 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L19 B4, Fletcher Valley, $409,900.

Jian Guang Zheng to Hoang Le; Duong Pham, 9601 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L17 B9, Creekside, $393,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jeremy Greenwood; Rebecca Godfrey, 16 Woodlands Park Lane, Little Rock. L34 B1, Woodlands Park, $389,723.

Marianne Lotito to Trevor Cannon; Madeline Cannon, 610 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock. Wilkerson's Replat- Original City of Little Rock, $389,000.

Terri J. Pendergraft to Barton T. Herndon; Amy Winiece Herndon, 9416 Wild Mountain Drive, Sherwood. L160, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $379,900.

Kristen Adams; The S. Jean Adams Living Trust to Lyndsey L. Pardue; Jon T. Pardue, L33, River Ridge Manor, $360,000.

Alexandre Turlier; Paula Barbieri; Paula Denise Turlier to Jeffrey Michael Ingram; Suzanne Marie Ingram, L1 B34, Overbrook, $359,900.

James A. Reynolds; Mary Amber Reynolds to Kelly Randall Vaughan; Taylor Duvall, 803 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L31, Millers Glen Phase 5, $349,000.

Karen G. Brown; Michael D. Solomon; Karen G. Brown Residential Trust to Richard Bloesch, 1213 Talihana Drive, North Little Rock. L22, Indian Hills West, $335,000.

Woo Lee to Tyler Michael Crowe; Alexis Crowe, 110 Beaulieu Court, Maumelle. L175, The Country Club of Arkansas, $335,000.

Cope Homes, Inc. to Ricky Dale Hendricks, III; Casey Marie Franklin, 5204 Canter Lane, Jacksonville. L12, Jaxon Terrace Phase 16, $332,000.

Robert Thompson; Melissa Thompson to Paul E. Hoover; Kaye N. Hoover, 6 Eowie Point, Sherwood. L161, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $331,000.

Ryan B. Friedman; Amy H. Friedman; The Ryan B. And Amy H. Friedman Living Trust to Jeffica Jeffcoat; Kyle Melton, 25 Kings River Road, North Little Rock. L28 B8, Overbrook $330,000.

Juliet Lyons Compton; Betty Harding Lyons Bypass Trust/ Betty Harding Lyons Revocable Trust to Matthew Goodhart; Emily Goodhart, L26, Hall Cove, $329,900.

Metro Rental Group, LLC to Pakis Pate Real Estate Group, LLC, 118 College Park Circle, North Little Rock. Ls8 & 17-19 B6, College Park; L14 B4, Buddenberg, $320,000.

Ljuba Cunningham; Rick Cunningham to Susannah Scruggs Jarratt, L23 B8, Maumelle Club Manor, $315,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to William B. Rowe, Jr.; Ann H. Rowe L5, Bent Tree Estates, $315,000.

Sugar & Sage Real Estate, LLC to Hannah Leigh Warshowsky Samarsky; Esaa Mohammad Sabti Samarh Samarsky, 323 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L18 B2, Elmhurst, $314,500.

Lyndsey Pardue; Jon Thomas Pardue to Jamie Warshowsky, L1 B2, Pinehurst, $308,904.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Kendrick Lusk, 7312 Stonehenge Drive, Sherwood. L14B, Wandering Ridge, $305,000.

Tonya Latrice Scott; Cayolyn F. Scott to Lavaris Edwards; Melissa Hazel Edwards, 126 Orleans Drive, Maumelle. L737R, The Country Club of Arkansas, $302,000.

Velma Marie Collins; R. J. Collins (dec'd) to John Lea, Ls13-14 B3, Sylvan Acres, $300,000.

Andrew W. Hunt; Melissa A. Hunt to Blake W. Townsend, 6901 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L42 B2, Gap Creek $294,000.

William Hugh Yarbrough; Katie A. Yarbrough (dec'd) to Lutanja Gray; Charles Gray, II, 6900 Waterview Place, Sherwood. L14, Austin Lakes on The Bay, $293,000.

Gary Childers; Jackie Childers to Shannon Richard; Kathryn Richard, Unit 16, Windsor Court Townhouses HPR, $290,000.

Brandon M. Aylett; Heather M. Aylett; Heather M. Michael to Brian Jones, 2008 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville. L226, Base Meadows Phase 3, $290,000.

Stafford Investments, LLC to Cody Kopaska; Morgan Kopaska, 15 Leslie Circle, Little Rock. L85, Leawood Heights 2nd, $290,000.

Stuart W. Huffman to Landon Lee; Amanda Lee, 14 Point South Court, Little Rock. L432, Pleasantree 1st, $289,900.

Dianne F. Foreman; Bret A. Foreman to Raymond Freeman, 2017 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville. L237, Base Meadows Phase IV, $289,000.

Cerina Michelle Roberts; Nicholas C. Roberts to Bobby Bennett; Rebecca Bennett, 8910 Peters Road, Cabot. L1, Gladewood Annex, $283,000.

Vicki Lynn Mabry to James A. Hawkins, L94 B4, Cherry Creek, $280,000.

James Robert Gresham; Loretta Maurine Gresham; The Gresham Family Living Trust to John Shanley, 6604 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L62, Cammack Woods, $279,900.

John A. Burgess to Brian J. Vasquez; Lauren M. Garcia, 7000 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. Ls3-4 B2, Success, $277,500.

Tess Elaina Caswell; Jennifer Ann Minneman to Logan Clay Adcock, 8503 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L203, Leawood Manor 2nd, $270,000.

Binh T. Le to William E. Prill; Grace G. Prill, 116 Vienne Place, Maumelle. L1410, Montmartre- The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 21A, $268,000.

Jacob S. Spence; Shelby L. Spence to Alexis Rasnic, 1916 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock. L13 B8, Cherry Creek, $265,000.

Alison L. Robuck to Jerome W. Leavy, 1717 Hasbrook Court, North Little Rock. L16 B5, Summerwood, $260,000.

Raymond A. Nichols; LaDonna S. Nichols to Juan Washington; Latasha Washington, 12263 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L13 B5, Walton Heights, $260,000.

Central Arkansas House Buyers, LLC to Ultra Holdings, LLC, L19 B8, Fairfield; L32, American Manor; L23, Chicot Manor; L2, Gerald Jones, $259,000.

Abel A. Giron to Jerick Carl Reyes, 302 Brookside Drive, Little Rock. L45, Brookfield Section 2, $255,000.

Jesse D. Leopard, Jr. to Tonya Jones Issac, 20 Bear Trail Cove, Little Rock. L769, The Hills Otter Creek Community Phase VII, $250,000.

Gary W. Tomlinson, Jr; Chelsey L. Tomlinson to Roslyn Patrice Thompson, 5024 Willow Glen Circle, Sherwood. L95, Austin Lakes, $241,000.

Jayme L. Sturgeon; Kayla R. Sturgeon to Steve L. Miller; Stephanie E. Miller, 32 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L219, North Pointe, $240,111.

Jessica Howe Cogburn to Jo Myrick, 19201 Quail Run Drive, Little Rock. L260, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $240,000.

Kevin Hughes Construction Company, Inc. to Mark Leonard Schoppet; Andrea Elizabeth Schoppet, L7 B96, Chenal Valley, $237,500.

John A. Blanton to Addie P. Holmes, 778 Jamestown Circle, Jacksonville. L61F, Collenwood Phase IV, $233,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to William Sullivan; Ann-Marie Sullivan, L62, White Oak Crossing, $230,400.

Barbara Ward; Barbara Rochelle Ward; Melissa Darlene Foust to Joseph Eppler; Kanokwan Eppler, L9 B8, Country Club Park, $229,000.

Shane Taylor; Londyn Taylor to Alyssa A. Liddy, 5617 Division St., North Little Rock. L6 B5, Valley Vista, $225,000.

Karen K. Wheeler; Karen J. Wheeler Living Trust to Miranda Kay Bailey, 217 Belmont Drive, North Little Rock. Ls16-17 B133, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Michael Filippelli; Rebekah Filippelli, 102 Im Drive, Maumelle. L10, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $224,875.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Raven N. Thompson, 108 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L52, Cypress Bent at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $224,530.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jo Ann Britt; James McArthur Britt, 127 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L36, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $220,825.

Nita Spann to Maria Teresa Rios Ibarra, 701 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B13, Lincoln Park, $220,000.

Consuelo Emerson; Estate of Charles Patrick McKelvey (dec'd) to Fern Investments, LLC, L25 B7, Young's Park, $220,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kaitlyn N. Bush, 101 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L47, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $217,125.

Susan Pyle Williams; The Mary Ellen Pyle Revocable Living Trust to Luke Hilburn Bratcher, 901 N. McKinley St., Little Rock. L6 B13, Pleasant Hill, $215,000.

Golden State Securities, Inc. to Terry Matchette, Sr., 1 High Timber Drive, Maumelle. L25, High Timber, $210,000.

Arnold Merrell; Lenore Merrell to Wheat Brothers Properties, LLC, 5517 C St., Little Rock. L4 B17, Pfeifer, $210,000.

Norman A. Moseley; Joan L. Moseley to Lacey Green, 9914 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock. L33, The Villages at Merlot Lane, $210,000.

Timothy R. Justice; Victoria Justice to Terrence Wayne Wilburn, 1404 Marsha Drive, Jacksonville. L66, Woodland Hills Phase III, $206,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Zelda Pusey, 12 Timberside Cove, Little Rock. L95, Pecan Lake, $205,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Junichi Mano, L16 B4, Oak View Annex No. 1, $203,500.

Charles Norman Carr; Patsy E. Carr to Thomas James Rentschler, Jr., 910 Wildwood Ave., Sherwood. L26 B309, Park Hill NLR, $202,000.

Gayle Peters Jackson; Gayle R. Peters to Tisdale Properties & Development, LLC L191, Cammack Woods, $200,000.

Tuscany Grove Realty, LLC to Christy Givens, 2010 Singleton Court, Little Rock. L7, Singleton Ridge Phase I, $200,000.

Annette M. Rickard to Sam Cooper, 30 Redleaf Circle, Little Rock. L34 B1, Crystal Valley Manor, $199,500.

Carmelino Merida Merida; Blanca Adelia Munoz Mendez to Jose David Perez Morataya; Deysi N. Ticum Cortez, 10401 Helm Road, Mabelvale. Pt SW SE 3-1S-13W, $195,000.

Richard A. Selakovich; Donald D. Bratcher Revocable Trust to Mikaela N. Taylor, 32 Hampshire Circle, Little Rock. Apt. 90, Berkshire Park HPR, $190,000.

Andy S. Miller; Brenda Carol Miller to Laquita Hamilton; Kenneth Hamilton, 16 Helen Drive, Sherwood. L8, Indian Ridge Phase I, $190,000.

Contrale D. Bonner, Sr. to David L. Worden; Lynn M. Worden, 111 Dartmouth Cove, Jacksonville. L97, Stonewall Phase III-A, $190,000.

Rachael Tomaskovic; Estate of Betty Sue Boyd to Jordan S. Dunham; Robert B. Burks, 5907 Mandan Ave., Little Rock. L9 B1, Suburbanette Estates, $190,000.

Inhabit Homes, LLC to Keyonna Jones, 608 Oakley Lane, Jacksonville. L43, Middleton Phase III, $189,500.

Dolly Smith to Alec Kyle Straw, 813 Valerie Drive, North Little Rock. L65, Brentwood, $187,000.

Carolyn Harden; Billy J. Harden (dec'd) to Willard G. Dumas, II, 1107 Quince Hill Road, Jacksonville. Pt SW SE 8-3N-10W, $185,000.

Martha S. Collins; Martha Sue Collins; Howard W. Collins (dec'd) to Jordan J. Dale; John P. Dale; Susan Dale, 2 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock. L1 B2, White Oak Village Phase II, $185,000.

Peggy Loftin; Estate of Rebecca A. Thompson (dec'd) to Potter And Pine, Inc., 7323 H St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B1, Sunset Heights, $180,000.

TCB Investments, LLC to Thomas Joseph Fafinski, III; Sanja Kvrgic, 1723 W. 19th St., North Little Rock. L5 B2, Walthour & Flake, $179,000.

REI Dynasty, LLC to Shandrea Garrett; James E. Gill, 2601 Dorchester Drive, Little Rock. L151, Meadowlark, $177,500.

Jerry W. Collier; Virginia K. Collier; Collier Revovable Trust to Steven Bryan Frazer; Angela Frazer, 6713 Blue Hill Road, North Little Rock. Tracts 5 & 6, Blue Hill, $175,000.

Eliu Alejandra Gonzalez Rodriguez; Axel Alvarez-Tostado to Sheneka Shenta Williams, L5 B116, John Barrow, $172,000.

Helen Lonesome Dixon to Tamonica Latrice Sanders, 2 Swallow Cove, Sherwood. L142, Cardinal Valley Phase IV-B, $168,000.

Walter Antonio Garcia Alas to Ameil Brown, 9519 Darien Drive, Little Rock. L103, South Gate Section C $167,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Junichi Mano, L230, Windamere, $166,000.

Tracey L. Clay; Tracey L. Clay Trust to Latory Randle, 25 Loblolly Drive, Little Rock. L25, Westwood Pines, $165,000.

Tyler Shaye Swenson to Michael T. Andrews, 7225 Gibson Road, Jacksonville. L25, Gibson Estate Unrecorded, $165,000.

TCB Investments, LLC to Kayla Barabin; Kawika Barabin, 1502 Sycamore St., North Little Rock. L6 B6, Cassinelli $160,900.

Camden D. Roman to Robert Havlin; Nathaniel Havlin, 7 Georgeann Circle, Jacksonville. L8, Woodbriar, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Joshua Dagdag, 515 W. 33rd St., North Little Rock. L9 B1, WF Stanley, $152,400.

Delonda Hester to Jose Mota, Tract 9, Sparks Acres, $150,000.

Jo Layne Wilson Myrick; Jo Layne Wilson; Jacob Myrick to Katelyn Goins; Adam Jojnacki, 9 E. Mellwood Road, Little Rock. Ls44-45 B3, Westwood, $150,000.

William "Bill" Frederick Arnold; Judy Arnold; Mary Katherine "Kathy" Hallock; Donald Hallock; David Robert Arnold; Stephanie Arnold; Joseph Lee Arnold; Michael John Arnold; Paul Raymond Arnold; Andrea LaTier to The Clifton Family Limited Liability Limited Partnership Ls2 & 9, Strauss Acres, $150,000.

Michael Phyong Zuwalt; Michael P. Zumwalt Trust Agreement to Jeanne Farris; Elizabeth Phillips, Ls2-3 B3, Cherry and Cox, $150,000.

