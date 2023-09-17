Rookies help Baltimore keep slim AL East lead

BALTIMORE -- Fittingly, it was two rookies who snapped the Baltimore Orioles out of their brief funk.

Grayson Rodriguez pitched eight outstanding innings, Gunnar Henderson homered and drove in three runs, and the Orioles secured a potentially crucial tiebreaker in the AL East with an 8-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

The Orioles extended their streak to 87 consecutive series of at least two decisions without being swept. They also snapped a four-game skid that equaled their season high.

"Everybody showed up ready to play ball," Rodriguez said. "We hadn't really run into a stretch like this, but I don't think you could really tell that from the guys. Attitudes didn't change. Everybody was still confident in their ability to go out there and win a baseball game."

After losing the first two of this four-game set, the Orioles (92-56) moved a game ahead of second-place Tampa Bay (92-58) and clinched the season series against the Rays. That means if the teams finish tied for first in the division, Baltimore would win.

Whoever wins today's series finale will clinch a playoff berth, and it's possible both teams could.

Rodriguez (6-4) has been sharp since returning from the minors in mid-July. He allowed 5 hits in a career-high 8 innings, striking out 7 without a walk.

Tyler Glasnow (9-6) yielded 6 runs and 8 hits in 4 innings. It was his shortest outing of the season and the second time in three starts against the Orioles he failed to complete five innings.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3 (13) Whit Merrifield's infield single in the bottom of the 13th inning drove in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a solo home run and reached base five times, as host Toronto handed Boston its ninth loss in the past 11 games.

GUARDIANS 2, RANGERS 1 Steven Kwan drove in Ramon Laureano three batters after Tyler Freeman's tying single in the eighth inning, rallying host Cleveland past Texas.

WHITE SOX 7, TWINS 6 Eloy Jimenez and Gavin Sheets hit home runs during host Chicago's five-run first inning, Touki Toussaint (4-7) struck out eight in five effective innings and the White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Minnesota.

ROYALS 10, ASTROS 8 Kyle Isbel's bunt single highlightd a three-run seventh inning for host Kansas City in a victory over Houston. Despite the loss, the Astros maintaned a half-game lead in the AL West thanks to Cleveland's victory over Texas.

TIGERS 5, ANGELS 4 (10) Miguel Cabrera's single in the top of the 10th inning scored Kerry Carpenter, giving Detroit a victory over host Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 11, BRAVES 5 Jake Burger hit a go-ahead two-run home run and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a grand slam in the eighth inning as host Miami beat Atlanta to become the first NL East team to take a series from the division winners.

ROCKIES 9-5, GIANTS 5-2 San Francisco's playoff chances were damaged as host Colorado swept a day-night doubleheader, taking advantage of seven walks in the opener, along with two errors and two wild pitches in the nightcap.

REDS 3, METS 2 Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a two-run home run and visiting Cincinnati held off New York for another important victory in the race for the last National League wild card.

BREWERS 9, NATIONALS 5 Mark Canha hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Kyle FInnegan with two outs in the eighth inning, propelling host Milwaukee over Washington.

PHILLIES 6, CARDINALS 1 Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his 14th of the season, sparking visiting Philadelphia over St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 5, ATHLETICS 2 Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly and drew a bases-loaded walk, Matt Waldron struck out five pitching into the sixth inning for his first major-league victory.

YANKEES 6, PIRATES 3 Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera hit solo home runs as visiting New York got past Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson follows through while hitting a two-run home run to score Adam Frazier in the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow looks on between throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, right, looks on as Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run to score Adam Frazier in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson drinks from the "Homer Hose" after hitting a two-run home run to score Adam Frazier in the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

