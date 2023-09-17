The ShotGunBillys play multiple dates during this year’s NWA motorcycle rally Sept. 20-23

Memphis blues with a steady Arkansas handshake, that's how The ShotGunBillys describe their style of Southern rock. It also explains their geography.

Bassist David Snell has lived and worked in Northwest Arkansas since 1999. Lead guitarist and vocalist Lance McDaniel and drummer/percussionist Case Cooper live in Marion, over in eastern Arkansas, while piano/Hammond B3 organ player Joe Boogie lives in Holly Springs, Miss., just south of Memphis.

Snell agrees with the consensus that the 1968 recording of "Hey Jude" by Duane Allman and Wilson Pickett at the FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., was the moment Southern rock was born.

"That's where it all came from, was in that moment. Then other contemporaries, Lynard Skynard and other bands like that, just came along and fell into that same vein -- it's a clash of blues -- old blues, rock 'n' roll (Beatles, Elvis, early Elvis) and then throw in some country and some gospel.

"We're just carrying the Southern rock flag forward," he adds.

Snell and friends came together with former member Theron Woods to form TheShotGunBillys after McDaniel and Snell's "Let's Get Country" was picked up for the soundtrack of "The River Within" in 2009. The group has released three albums, "BAM!" in 2014, "Capricorn" in 2017, and "Mississippi" in 2020.

Snell says that they are getting ready to record a fourth album, and since they are so far apart, most of their songs are being written in their home studios.

"We're about three songs away from being ready to record; we've got all of them written except two songs," he explains. "Basically what happens is whoever comes up with an idea for a song sends it to everyone."

Then when they get together, he says, they will work on the tunes during soundcheck and at shows.

This year's Bikes, Blues and BBQ Sept. 20-23 will offer several opportunities to catch the ShotGunBillys with two shows at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs and three shows in Rogers.

"We play a lot of motorcycle rallies, like we play Sturgis every year and Daytona [Bike Week]," Snell says. While he and the keyboardist roar in on their motorcycles, he jokes that his lead singer is more of a mountain biker.

"He says he brings something with two wheels that doesn't have a motor," Snell laughs. "We always bring our motorcycles with us when we play the rallies because we're normally there for several shows."

Snell is already getting ready for a lot of guests at his home in Bentonville.

"There's going to be a lot of friends coming down, and they'll be staying here. It's gonna be a wild weekend."

----

FYI

Bikes, Blues and BBQ

WHAT -- With proceeds benefiting a number of charities, this multi-day motorcycle rally includes a Legacy Ride, barbecue competition and four nights of live music at various locations around Rogers and Eureka Springs. Ride maps are available at bikesbluesandbbq.org/ride-maps and include novice, moderate and advanced rides in various lengths on roads stretching from Fort Smith to Missouri.

SCHEDULE --

Sept. 20

Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. at the Rogers Convention Center, Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson and Pine Mountain Village with a vendor mall, food and shopping. The vendor market at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers opens at noon.

The ShotGunBillys perform a free concert at 8 p.m. at the Aud in Eureka Springs.

Sept. 21

Food court and vendors open at 9 a.m. at the Rogers Convention Center, Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers, Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson and Pine Mountain Village.

Lost Bridge Trio performs at noon and Blew Reed and the Flatheads play at 4 p.m. at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers.

Gary Hutchinson performs at 3 p.m., The Swade Diablos perform at 4:30 p.m. and Oreo Blue plays at 6 p.m., The Juice is on at 7:30 p.m. and John Conlee closes out the show at 9:30 p.m. on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park in downtown Rogers. Food court and vendor mall will be open during concerts.

George Brothers Band performs at 4 p.m. Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson.

Jasmine Cain performs at 6 p.m. and Scotty Austin (Saving Abel) performs at 9 p.m. at Flatheads Rally Point, 10 Mint Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. (flatheadsrallypoint.com, camping available)

Ian Moore and The ShotGunBillys play at 6:30 p.m. at The Aud in Eureka Springs.

Sept. 22

The Legacy Ride benefiting All Kids Bike starts at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 11. Register at bikesbluesandbbq.org.

Black Note Band performs at noon, then Simply Seger plays at 4 p.m. at Eureka Harley-Davidson.

Party Line Band performs at noon, Tom Bryant Band plays at 4 p.m. at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers.

Gary Hutchinson plays at 2:30 p.m., The Swade Diablos play at 4:15 p.m., The Juice at 5:45 p.m., The ShotGunBillys at 7:15 p.m., Tuesdays Gone at 9 p.m. on the Butterfield Stage in Downtown Rogers.

Quiet Riot performs at 7:30 p.m. at The Aud in Eureka Springs.

Old School Throwdown with Dirt Drags, Keg Push, Mini Bike Race, Weenie Bite, BoardWalk Time Tracks with prizes and more starts at 6 p.m. with live music from Country Jesus at 7 p.m. at the Farm in Eureka Springs (camping available).

Josey Scott's Saliva plays at 8 p.m. and Back in Black AC/DC Tribute starts at 11 p.m. at Flatheads Rally Point.

Sept. 23

Food court and vendors open at 9 a.m. at the Rogers Convention Center, Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers, Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson and Pine Mountain Village.

Bikes, Blues & Blessings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church of Rogers, 2535 W. New Hope Road.

Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition starts at noon on South First Street in downtown Rogers just south of Cherry Street. The entrance to the event will be near the front of the old Frisco caboose and will feature a beer garden and barbecue from up to 25 amateur barbecue teams. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers. friscoinferno.com.

Karaoke contest starts at 11 a.m., then Gary Hutchison plays at 2 p.m., Earl & Them at 4:30 p.m., The ShotGunBillys play at 6 p.m., Dead Metal Society performs at 7:30 p.m. and Jackyl performs at 9:30 p.m. on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park in downtown Rogers.

Chris Duarte performs at noon and Simply Seger performs at 4 p.m. at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers.

Country Jesus performs at 7:30 p.m. amidst festivities at The Farm in Eureka Springs.

Crueligans perform at 7 p.m. and Texas Hippie Coalition at 10 p.m. during festivities at Flatheads Rally Point.

INFO -- bikesbluesandbbq.org

The ShotGunBillys will perform each night of the Bikes, Blues and BBQ motorcycle rally next weekend in Northwest Arkansas. Gary Hutchinson, George Brothers Band, The Juice and Simply Seger will also perform multiple dates for the rally. Headlining the live music offerings this year are Ian Moore and Quiet Riot. Earl & Them also perform in Rogers. Find more live music, ride maps, barbecue and, of course, motorcycles at bikesbluesandbbq.org. (Courtesy Photos)



Bikers ride down First Street in downtown Rogers during Bikes, Blues and BBQ. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Spencer Tirey)



Cody Gressett with Audio Edge puts a sound system on a motorcycle in the vendor park at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers during Bikes, Blues and BBQ 2022. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Spencer Tirey)

