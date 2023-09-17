Nearly anyplace Todd Knight looks on the campus of Ouachita Baptist University, Arkansas' longest-tenured active college head football coach sees family looking back...
Todd KnightAs a college football player, Todd Knight learned discipline, fundamentals and a strong work ethic. Now as coach at Ouachita Baptist University, he develops young men — both on and off the field. by Dwain Hebda | Today at 2:21 a.m.
“We have some great players, but our great players want to be at Ouachita, they want to get a degree. They know that football will end. I think that’s the key. What does football do for you when it’s over? It’s teaching you those life skills to go be the best you can be. That’s really what I’m looking for.” - Todd Knight (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)
