Travelers take advantage of walks, hit batsmen in big win

Travelers 10, Naturals 1

The Arkansas Travelers scored seven runs on two hits in the first four innings and cruised past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Travelers scored two runs in the top of the second without a hit against Naturals starter Beck Way. Arkansas loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. A run scored on a wild pitch by Way and a groundout by third baseman Logan Warmoth made it 2-0.

Arkansas loaded the bases again in the fourth and pushed the lead to 3-0 on a balk by Naturals reliever Dante Biasi. Leo Rivas followed with an RBI- single, but two more runs scored on an error on center fielder Diego Hernandez for a 6-0 lead. Jonatan Clase added a sacrifice fly.

Rivas and Spencer Packard had two hits each for Arkansas. Packard drove in three runs and scored a run, while Rivas scored twice. Hernandez and Jorge Bonifacio had two hits each for the Naturals.

Way (2-9) walked 4 and hit 3 batters in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss. He allowed 5 runs on 1 hit and struck out 4. Travelers reliever Scott Kaminsky (4-1) picked up the win. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowed a hit, while striking out two and walking none.