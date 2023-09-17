UAPB participates in FINRA program

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Business and Management participated in the first Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-HBCU Professorship Program.

The program was held in May in Washington, D.C., as part of the 2023 FINRA annual meeting, according to a news release.

In addition to UAPB participants, faculty attended from Medgar Evers College of New York, Tennessee State University, Chicago State University, North Carolina Central University, Alabama State University, Southern University, Florida A&M University, Harris-Stowe University and Texas Southern University.

FINRA is a private American corporation that acts as a self-regulatory organization that regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets.

The program aims to:

Foster a deeper knowledge of the regulatory landscape in the financial services industry.

Bring awareness of FINRA and the FINRA Foundation and the resources FINRA has available to support learning, research and curriculum development.

Support adoption of the Securities Industry Essentials Exam.

During the three-day program, financial industry professionals and technical experts of FINRA presented various focus areas. The professionals interacted with professors in multiple sessions related to current trends in technology, cybersecurity, risk management and other projects. Also, the program provided the opportunity for practitioners, peers and regulators to exchange ideas on today’s most timely compliance and regulatory topics, according to the release.

Robert W. Cook is the president and chief executive officer of FINRA and chairman of the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

FINRA-HBCU program attendees included Anis Mnif, Tennessee State University; Sung No, Southern University; Inger Daniels-Hollar, Florida A&M University; Robert Kamkwalala, Harris-Stowe State University; Lawrence Awopetu, UAPB; Audria Lee, FINRA; Lex Toton, FINRA; Derrick Collins, Chicago State University; Kofi Amoateng, North Carolina Central University and Zahid Iqbal, Texas Southern University.



