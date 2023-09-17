Sections
University of Arkansas board of trustees approves new degrees, certifications

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 6:14 a.m.
Prospective students and their families walk June 30, 2022, to the front doors of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus while taking part in a tour of campus in Fayetteville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved new certifications and degrees at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Friday,...

