Ryan-Wallace

Dr. Rebecca Michelle Wallace and Christopher Michael Ryan exchanged marriage vows Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The Rev. Henry Lee Hudson officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Nita and Don Wallace Sr. of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Jerri and Jim Burge and the late Bobbie and George Wallace.

Parents of the groom are Sheri and Mark Mullins of Oklahoma City and the late Michael Ryan. He is the grandson of Carole and the late Ralph Keith and Jerrenne and the late Merlin Ryan.

Honor attendants were Kristin Freeman and Tyler Ryan, brother of the groom.

A reception was held at the Junior League of Little Rock Building.

The bride graduated Loyala University, New Orleans, with bachelor's degrees in pre-medicine and psychology. She has a doctorate in clinical psychology with a concentration in health psychology from Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She is a pediatric psychologist.

The groom is a metrology engineer.

The couple will make their home in New Orleans after a honeymoon in the United Kingdom.