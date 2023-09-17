Witherspoon’s number, new team a family matter

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Shortly after signing with the Rams in late June, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon announced to his father, Lucky, the jersey number he would wear for the coming season.

Not the No. 25 he wore the previous two seasons in Pittsburgh, nor No. 23 as he did in the first four years of his career with San Francisco.

Now with his father's childhood team, the Rams, Witherspoon would don No. 44, his father's number from his days as a running back at the University of Nevada-Reno.

"Internal tears. I didn't want them to come out," Lucky said. "I did not know he would choose to wear my number. It's not a cornerback number. But it's a huge honor."

Witherspoon waited through most of the offseason to make a decision on his home for the 2023 season. A six-year veteran, he could afford to be patient in hopes that the right situation for him to be a contributor would present itself.

As the Rams became a realistic option, Witherspoon told his dad, but they both tried to compartmentalize the emotional side of things as he tried to make the right decision for his career.

"It was last on the list just because that's the right way to do business. But that's a nice little asterisk when you're trying to make that decision," Witherspoon said. "When the opportunity showed itself, obviously there was a little awareness that that would be pretty awesome, for other reasons as well."

"I thought that he would make the decision that was absolutely best for him, but I wanted to imagine that it would be the Rams," Lucky added. "I was pretty excited to think about it."

Lucky grew up in Inglewood, near Crenshaw Boulevard and W 67th Street He played at Edward Vincent Jr. Park, and his grandmother is buried across the street at Inglewood Park Cemetery.

He watched Rams games as a fan and would go to the Coliseum to watch them play with his father, jazz singer Jimmy Witherspoon. The details of the contests are hazy, because it was about something different.

"Just father time. I remember the limo rides, I remember stopping to get burgers on Crenshaw. I don't remember the games," Lucky said. "There was a bowling alley on Crenshaw that served good burgers and milkshakes. I remember that but I don't remember the games. All I remember is being in traffic in a limo, going to get food and spending time with my father."

The idea that Ahkello Witherspoon could one day play for the team was hard to imagine growing up in Sacramento. Witherspoon largely played soccer, basketball and baseball as a kid, Lucky and his mother Bobbi in the stands for every game since he was 4 years old.

He played a couple of years of Pop Warner football, but he was so undersized as a 4-foot-11 freshman that he did not hit the gridiron his first year of high school. He played some running back and receiver as a sophomore, but he didn't go out for the team in 11th grade.

As a senior, Witherspoon had sprouted up to over 6 feet tall. He again went out for football, but this time switched over to cornerback and found it was a natural fit. He had three interceptions in three games, and teams stopped throwing his direction. He had no stats and no film to show college recruiters.

Witherspoon did not dream of being a professional athlete in those days. He wanted to be a doctor, and his family was willing to pay for his college tuition to set him on that journey.

But Witherspoon wanted to earn his way to school with an athletic scholarship. For many years, he would have taken one in any of his four sports, but something about football, and cornerback specifically, called to him.

"I just fell in love with [it]. I felt like it was the best of everything I had done in other sports. Just like the challenge of baseball, the defensive nature of soccer and just basketball just checking people and obviously all the athletic intangibles as well," Witherspoon said. "It's a super difficult position. I'm just in the business of difficult, it's the way I'm built. I get bored easily with easy stuff. It's just the way my brain is wired."

So Witherspoon spent a year at Sacramento City College before transferring to Colorado, where he earned a pre-med degree and wore the same face mask as his dad's favorite Ram, Eric Dickerson, prior to being drafted in the third round in 2017.

And suddenly, six years later, Witherspoon had the opportunity to sign with his father's and grandfather's favorite team. Still, that possibility went largely unspoken until Witherspoon had made his final decision to join the Rams.

"We kind of let out all that silent energy," Witherspoon said. "It was pretty awesome, because of all those little personal reasons as well. That was pretty fun."

With a young Rams defense around him, Witherspoon has been relied upon to be a leader. He got an unusual opportunity to do so early in training camp when he broke his thumb in the opening week, requiring surgery to insert two pins.

The next day after surgery, he was on the field, cast on his hand.

"You're almost having to hold him back where he's like, 'No, I'm going to go, I'm going to do those things,' " Rams Coach Sean McVay said. "I just think there's nothing more powerful than just showing by the way you go about your business day in and day out. Words are one thing, but am I really modeling the way? Is this the way it looks like to do right and I think he's been a great example for that room."

"He's been someone that has helped me and others become better because of the experience that he has," added rookie Tre Tomlinson. "For him to come in with the experience that he has, helping us understand the game better at a player's level, pretty much breaking down the terminology of the NFL and making everything much more clear. Once you hear it from a player who's been in different defenses, been in the league for a while, it's pretty much easier."

On Sunday, Witherspoon will take the field at SoFi Stadium, mere blocks from where his great-grandmother is buried. He will don the royal blue jersey with the golden horned helmet against the 49ers, his parents and sister Lexi in the stands as they have been for all his games, from San Francisco to Pittsburgh to now back in Inglewood.

"It is special, and that's what's unique is I'm embracing some of those nuances instead of being so robotic and trying to keep the emotion out of the business," Witherspoon said. "I think it's kind of cool this year to include some of that family ties, wear his college number and just be able to just wear that inspiration and represent that as a family member. So that's kind of what I'm excited for."

Or, as Lucky tells him, "He's wearing my dad's name on his back and my number on his chest."