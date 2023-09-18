4-star Aidan Chronister enjoys trip to parents' former school

Aidan Chronister, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2026, visited Arkansas in the past with his parents, who graduated from the UA.

But last Saturday he was grateful to learn more about men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman’s program.

“I’ve been on campus multiple times as my parents are both alumni of UA,” Chronister said. “Having the opportunity to see Arkansas as a student-athlete was new and exciting. As a sophomore, I have some time before deciding on college but appreciate the opportunity to build this relationship early on.”

Chronister, 6-7 and 175 pounds, of Rogers, has offers from Missouri, College of Charleston, Central Arkansas and High Point. He said he had a “great time” during his unofficial visit.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet the staff and tour the facilities,” he said. “I was impressed by the intensity of Coach Muss’ practice and liked how everyone played a role. All the players were welcoming and knew a few from the past.”

His mother, Kim, played volleyball for the Razorbacks and was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2018. His father, Graham, played basketball for the Razorbacks in the late 1990s.

His brother, Ashton, is a freshman pitcher for the Xavier baseball team.

Chronister averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections, 1.5 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game during conference play for the Mounties. He excelled during the summer for AAO Flight.

He also showed well during CP3 Rising Stars camp and was selected to play in the top 20 game during the late-August event held in Winston Salem, N.C.

Per 247 Sports, he is rated a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation in his class.

Musselman, director of scouting Todd Lee and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer made sure his trip went well.

“My interaction was great,” Chronister said. “Coach Todd Lee, Coach Brewer and Coach Musselman were among the many involved throughout the day. Everyone was outgoing, they shared team goals for player development and expressed interest in me as a player.

“I appreciated the team culture and their passion for the game.”

Chronister, who visited Oklahoma earlier this month, is still considering his next trips.

“There are a couple of schools that I am talking to, but no firm dates yet,” he said.