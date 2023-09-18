Area quilters hold monthly meeting

Members of the Grand Prairie Quilt Society gathered Sept. 13 in the fellowship hall at Stuttgart First Christian Church for their Sit n' Sew meeting. Seven members were present.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day: "Don't let the need for perfection get in the way of simply making progress." The August minutes and treasurer's reports were given.

Old business: Members were reminded that the Oct. 11 meeting will be at Jackie's Deli in Roe, where they will be looking at her mother's quilts and also having lunch. The group will meet at the church at 9:30 a.m. and carpool to Roe.

New business: The Grand Prairie Quilters will attend the Pine Bluff Quilters Show at the Delta Rivers Nature Center in Pine Bluff on Saturday. Attendees will meet at the church at 8:45 a.m. and leave at 9 a.m.

It was announced that the Hope of the Delta location in Stuttgart on North Buerkle is now open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be an open house in the fall.

Show and Share:

One member had a pink and green quilt top with a Mary Jane's 9-Patch Squared pattern.

Another member showed a photo on her phone of a block quilt she is working on while another said she is crocheting a blue and yellow baby afghan.

Members then had pizza, potato salad, watermelon, pretzels and dip and several chocolate goodies. After lunch, everyone worked on their projects.

One member completed a doggie quilt for the animal shelter. Another finished a baby quilt for Hope of the Delta. One member pinned together blocks for her Mary Jane quilt. Another worked on her Mickey Mouse quilt. A member compiled sketches for her paintings and another crocheted on a new afghan.

The next meeting will be in Roe. The public is invited.