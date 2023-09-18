Baltimore, Tampa Bay clinch postseason berths

BALTIMORE -- Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles edged the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Sunday after both teams clinched spots in the postseason.

The winner of this game would have wrapped up a playoff spot regardless, but when Texas lost 9-2 to Cleveland, both the Rays and Orioles were in. Moments later, Adam Frazier doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth off Pete Fairbanks to send the game to extra innings.

DL Hall (2-0) threw a scoreless 11th, retiring the Rays on a popup and two grounders.

Mullins flyball to center off Jake Diekman (0-2) was easily deep enough to end it, touching off an on-field celebration in which the players wore orange shirts saying "TAKE OCTOBER" on them.

"That's exactly how we've played all year," Mullins said after his team's major league-leading 47th comeback win. "We pass it off to the next guy, and even if one guy doesn't get through the other guy's going to."

The Orioles salvaged a split in this key four-game series at Camden Yards and took a two-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East. Baltimore also holds the tiebreaker over the Rays.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 1 Yordan Alvarez and Jake Meyers homered and Framber Valdez (12-10) pitched seven strong innings as Houston beat Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 2 Matt Chapman hit a game-ending double off the center-field wall in the ninth inning, lifting Toronto over Boston for a three-game sweep.

GUARDIANS 9, RANGERS 2 Jose Ramirez homered on his 31st birthday to touch off Cleveland's nine-run outburst in the fourth inning, leading the Guardians to a three-game sweep of playoff-chasing Texas.

TIGERS 5, ANGELS 3 Los Angeles was assured its eighth consecutive losing season, falling to Detroit as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep behind two home runs from Jake Rogers in the first three innings.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 0 Sonny Gray (8-7) closed on Gerrit Cole for the AL ERA lead, Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco homered and AL Central-leading Minnesota earned its 11th shutout this season by blanking Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, PHILLIES 5 Jordan Walker hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to lead St. Louis over Philadelphia.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 2 Ketel Marte homered and Arizona got a great performance from its bullpen as the Diamondbacks defeated skidding Chicago to pass the Cubs for the second National League wild-card spot.

GIANTS 11, ROCKIES 10 Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson had two hits each in a 10-hit sixth inning as San Francisco opened a nine-run lead, and the Giants hung on to beat Colorado and stop a three-game skid.

MARLINS 16, BRAVES 2 Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game and Miami routed Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep of the NL East champions.

METS 8, REDS 4 Pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach had a three-run double in the seventh inning, and New York hurt Cincinnati's wild card chances.

NATIONALS 2, BREWERS 1 (11) Joey Meneses hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and Washington defeated NL Central-leading Milwaukee to prevent a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 6, MARINERS 1 Jason Heyward, Austin Barnes and James Outman homered to lead Los Angeles to a three-game sweep of Seattle one day after clinching the NL West title. Gavin Stone (Riverside/Central Arkansas) pitched three innings to earn his first major league save.

PADRES 10, ATHLETICS 1 Juan Soto homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and San Diego won its fourth consecutive game for the first time this season by beating Oakland.

PIRATES 3, YANKEES 2 Jason Delay hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning that benefited from a fortunate bounce off third base, and Pittsburgh edged New York to avoid a three-game sweep.