Grass fires prompt Woodruff County to reinstiture burn ban

Woodruff County reinstituted a burn ban on Monday after a series of grass fires over the weekend that the county sherriff's office is investigating as intentional.

A social media post by the Woodruff County Sherriff's Office said the fires "were throughout the whole county," but did not mention how many fires there were or their severity.

"We ask that if you see someone setting a fire, to please call 911 immediately, you will remain anonymous," the post said. "We would like to say a huge THANK YOU to our local volunteer fire departments for all their hard work. They went above and beyond to make sure these fires were contained and put out."

The county's burn ban was put back in place after it had been lifted on Sept. 8.

As of Monday evening, 21 Arkansas counties were under a burn ban, including Pulaski County.