Manufactured misery

In his diatribe "Zealotry on climate," Gerald Holland denies climate change basically because hurricanes in the 1800s and early 1900s were the deadliest in our history. He must have forgotten about the technological revolution in the 1900s.

During World War II radar technology was designed to detect and locate hostile aircraft. This technology served as the basis for the advanced weather radar systems of today that can forecast the intensity and path of hurricanes and other violent weather systems. Could it possibly be that this early warning system for approaching violent weather is the reason for fewer deaths from hurricanes in today's world?

It seems that climate-change denial is part of Trumpian zealotry. A slight change of Gerald's Heather Wilhelm quote states, "Manufactured misery sells, and so, alas, does Trumpism."

KENNETH WEBER

Hot Springs Village

The tide is changing

Driving back through Georgia from an August vacation in South Carolina, I was distracted by a mega-facility construction site off the freeway. Googling it, my guess was right: It was one of the electric vehicle (EV) battery storage projects that Georgia has been justly boasting about. This is the $5.54 billion Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, an EV manufacturing facility which is just one of 23 projects Georgia has landed in the past few years totaling $17 billion and adding more than 22,000 jobs, according to one source.

We all see the tide changing regarding transportation and clean energy as private companies and investors have announced at least $86 billion in new investments into 210 clean energy projects across 38 states; Arkansas is one, albeit on the low end.

While investment in EVs has gained steam in the last several years, I understand the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is having an impact not only from incentives that benefit individuals and industry, but providing industry with a green light that the federal government will support this form of industrial policy albeit light; i.e., avoiding direct regulation in order to promote industry and subsequent climate-change goals.

My hope is that U.S. EV investment and jobs will begin to counterbalance China's domination of solar panels that their government has strongly supported and now dominate with 80 percent of the building blocks for solar panels, as well as the related supply chain, something the U.S. neglected in the past. It appears we are not neglecting the EV/battery future, and with that perhaps we can give a plug for one of the ways the IRA is supporting U.S. industry in a productive and least meddlesome way.

TOM UTLEY

Little Rock

Technology improved

I am not a climate-change zealot, although it does give me concern. However, in a recent letter, the writer took pains to point out that most of the 10 deadliest hurricanes in the U.S. occurred in the 19th century rather than later. He failed to mention that there were no weather-tracking systems like we have today. Perhaps if they had had the technology we enjoy now, the death tolls would have been much lower. Just sayin'.

KATHY POWERS

Little Rock

Should answer query

On 9/11 I watched all of the commemoration ceremonies of this tragic day in the history of our nation, and celebrated the heroic acts of the firefighters and first responders who managed to evacuate over 14,000 people from those towering infernos. And as I watched the video of those jets slamming into the buildings, it brought back to mind one of the most infuriating stories that I have heard related to 9/11.

A close friend related to me that shortly after 9/11 he was having lunch with a fellow employee of the company he was working for at the time. The fellow employee was of Middle Eastern descent, an engineer who was a Muslim. And as they conversed at lunch, the conversation came around to 9/11. The fellow employee made the statement: "You know, America brought this upon itself."

So what did that mean? Did America deserve to be punished in this way? And why is that? Are we as a people so morally deficient? Or is that because we are defined by the Koran as being included under the term "infidels" who deserve to die? Are we infidels because of countries we ally ourselves with such as Israel?

Since hearing about this conversation, I have always thought that every Muslim who claims citizenship in this country should be asked these questions: Did America bring the attacks of 9/11 upon itself? Did America deserve to be punished in this way? If you know a Muslim, I would encourage you to ask them these questions. I think we deserve to know where Muslim people stand in their allegiance to this country. I would love to hear from any Muslims reading this to see what they really believe about the events of 9/11 and to directly answer the questions above.

GREGG MUELLER

Little Rock

Get rid of plastic bags

You would think that the Los Angeles Times would know Hawaii has had a ban on single-use plastic bags since 2014. I am guilty of using them, but if they were banned I bet I would remember to take my bags.

Let's ban them.

REBECCA JONES

North Little Rock