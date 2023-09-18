Man, 42, is held after NLR blaze

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of starting a fire at the Hickory View Apartments, 2301 Division St., police said.

According to an arrest report, North Little Rock police arrived shortly after 7:30 a.m. to find 42-year-old Stephen Lake sitting within a few feet of the fire, which he said he had started to get attention.

The complex is a multistory apartment building with heavy foot traffic and the fire created a "substantial risk of death or serious injury," the report stated.

Lake was charged with reckless burning, a Class D felony, according to the report.

There was no record of Lake at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday night.

Traffic stop leads to drugs, arrest

Arkansas State Police arrested a Little Rock woman Saturday morning following a traffic stop in North Little Rock on Interstate 40 after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in her vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Troopers said they stopped 34-year-old Heather Callihan shortly after 10:30 a.m. for failure to signal a lane change and following too closely. After a trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, a search turned up drug paraphernalia associated with marijuana and methamphetamine and about two grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the report.

Callihan was taken to the Pulaski County jail, the report said, where she was booked on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She also was ticketed for following too closely.

There was no record of Callihan at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday night.

NLR man faces 3 felony drug counts

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday evening on drug charges after a traffic stop by North Little Rock police.

David Castera Jr., 28, was stopped at 5421 MacArthur Drive near the Amboy Flea Market after police saw him driving left of the center line on Parkway Drive, according to a police report.

Police said Castera, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had an arrest warrant for probation revocation out of Pulaski County. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, Klonopin and ecstasy packaged separately, the report said, which Castera told police belonged to him.

According to the Pulaski County jail log, Castera was being held without bail as of Sunday evening on three felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver.

Mix of charges filed against teen

A North Little Rock teen has been charged with multiple felony counts after an arrest around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jeremiah Johnson, 17, was arrested by North Little Rock police on felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving, possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing, aggravated assault on a police officer and first-degree criminal mischief, according to an arrest report.

The report stated that after he was pulled over, police discovered that the white SUV Johnson was driving had been reported stolen out of North Little Rock. According to the report, police found a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol in plain sight on the driver's side floorboard and a small handbag in the passenger seat containing suspected marijuana, suspected crack cocaine and a set of digital scales.

After telling officers he was 17 years old, the report said, his mother was contacted to come to the scene. Deputy Prosecutor Jason Ables was contacted by phone and told officers that because of the circumstances of the arrest, Johnson would be charged as an adult, police said.

There was no record of Johnson at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday night.