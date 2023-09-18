Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later CBS' "The Talk" did the same. "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore posted Sunday on Instagram. Barrymore's initial decision to return to the air today -- without her three union writers -- was met with pushback. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers. "We support Drew's decision to pause the show's return" said a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson. Other daytime shows have resumed. "The View" has returned for its 27th season on ABC, while "Tamron Hall" and "Live With Kelly and Ryan" -- neither are governed by writers guild rules -- have also been producing fresh episodes. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is to restart today.

Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been removed from the hall's board of directors after making comments that were seen as disparaging toward Black and female musicians. He apologized within hours. "Jann Wenner has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation," the hall said Saturday, a day after Wenner's comments were published in a New York Times interview. Wenner created a firestorm doing publicity for his new book "The Masters," which features interviews with musicians Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and U2's Bono -- all white and male. Asked why he didn't interview women or Black musicians, Wenner responded: "It's not that they're inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni (Mitchell) was not a philosopher of rock 'n' roll. She didn't, in my mind, meet that test," he told the Times. "Of Black artists -- you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as 'masters,' the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn't articulate at that level," Wenner said. Late Saturday, Wenner apologized through his publisher, Little, Brown and Company, saying: "In my interview with The New York Times I made comments that diminished the contributions, genius and impact of Black and women artists and I apologize wholeheartedly for those remarks."