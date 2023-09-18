NFL Week 3 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

SI Sportsbook has released the lines for this weeks Perfect 10 contest.

Contest Line: Ravens -8.5 | Colts +8.5

Ravens -8.5 | Colts +8.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Ravens are 2-0 against the spread (ATS) to start the season, while the Colts are 1-1. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is currently in concussion protocol, so keep an eye on the injury report to see if Gardner Minshew will be the field general at home on Sunday.

Contest Line: Browns -4.5 | Titans +4.5

Browns -4.5 | Titans +4.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Browns covered the spread last Sunday. They entered as underdogs and upset the Bengals. The Titans have now played spoiler to both the Saints and the Chargers, covering as underdogs in both matchups.

Contest Line: Lions -4.5 | Falcons +4.5

Lions -4.5 | Falcons +4.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Lions impressed, upsetting the Chiefs in Week 1 before they got upset by the underdog Seahawks in Week 2. They are now 1-1 ATS this year. The Falcons are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 vs. the spread, with Arthur Smiths run-first offense proving to be even better than many anticipated.

Contest Line: Packers -1.5 | Saints +1.5

Packers -1.5 | Saints +1.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Green Bay did not cover the small spread on Sunday vs. the Falcons, after they easily covered vs. the Bears in Week 1. They are now 1-1 ATS this season. The Saints failed to cover vs. the Titans in Week 1. The Packers have scored the second-most points per game so far this season.

Contest Line: Jaguars -9.5 | Texans +9.5

Jaguars -9.5 | Texans +9.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24th, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Jaguars struggled vs. the Chiefs defense on Sunday, moving to 1-1 ATS after covering Week 1 vs. the Colts. The Texans are 0-2 vs. the spread, but rookie QB C.J. Stroud came alive last weekend vs. the Colts, throwing for nearly 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Contest Line: Dolphins -6.5 | Broncos +6.5

Dolphins -6.5 | Broncos +6.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Dolphins are the only undefeated team in the AFC East. They have been perfect on the road, and perfect ATS (2-0). The Broncos are 0-2 vs. the spread and 0-2 at home.

Contest Line: Vikings -.5 | Chargers +.5

Vikings -.5 | Chargers +.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Vikings gave us offensive fireworks on Thursday Night Football and improved to 1-1 ATS with a cover in Philadelphia. The Chargers begin 0-2 ATS despite scoring the sixth-most points so far this season.

Contest Line: Jets +2.5| Patriots -2.5

Jets +2.5| Patriots -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Zach Wilson was no Aaron Rodgers on Sunday as the Jets fell to Dallas, failing to cover the +9.5 spread. They move to 1-1 ATS this season. The Patriots have yet to cover the spread this season.

Contest Line: Commanders +6.5 | Bills -6.5

Commanders +6.5 | Bills -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Commanders upset the Broncos on Sunday and move to 1-1 ATS this year. The Bills bounced back in a big way at home last weekend, easily covering the -9.5 vs. the Raiders. They move to 1-1 ATS this season.

Contest Line: Seahawks -4.5| Panthers +4.5

Game Info: Sunday Sept.24, 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

The Seahawks looked alive as they upset the Lions on Sunday, moving their record ATS to 1-1. The Panthers, behind rookie QB Bryce Young, failed to cover the spread in their opener, but look to improve Monday night vs. Saints at home.

