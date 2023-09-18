GOLF

Fox wins key event

Ryan Fox overcame a three-shot deficit and a triple bogey early in the final round Sunday with six birdies on the back nine -- the last one from 6 feet on the 18th hole -- for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton in the BMW PGA Championship. Ludvig Aberg, the Swedish rookie, never recovered from an atrocious start of his own. He took two double bogeys on the front nine with poor chips and missed putts. He missed five putts from inside 6 feet. He closed with a 76 and tied for 10th.

Theegala wins in Napa

Sahith Theegala finally captured his first PGA Tour title on Sunday, building a big lead early and closing with a 4-under 68 in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., to win by two shots over S.H. Kim. With nearly three dozen family members and friends from Southern California cheering him on, Theegala started at Silverado with a two-shot lead and birdied three of the opening five holes. No one got close to him the rest of the way. Justin Thomas, playing for the first time in six weeks, birdied the last hole for a 72 and finished alone in fifth. Theegala made a bogey on the final hole of the BMW Championship that kept him out of the Tour Championship, ending his season on a sour note. Even though he already is set for all the $20 million signature events next year, he wanted to play at Silverado because he loves the tournament and competition. It paid off in a big way. The victory gets him into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and assures his spot in the Masters. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry finished at 6-under 282, while Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) completed the tournament at 4-under 284. Both Landry and Cook shot 72s on Sunday.

Stricker first at S.D.

Steve Stricker holed a 20-foot eagle putt to catch K.J. Choi and then picked up a pair of late birdies that sent him to a 4-under 66 to win the Sanford (Sioux Falls, S.D.) International for his sixth victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker earned $300,000, leaving him just short of $4 million for the year and setting a record for most money in a single season on the 50-and-older circuit. He has not finished worse than eighth all year, and three of those six wins have come in majors on the senior circuit. He won the Sanford International for the third time. Stricker started the final round with a one-shot lead but found himself trying to catch Choi, who got off to a fast start and closed with a 65. Stricker made eagle on No. 12 and then had birdies on the 15th and 16th to surge ahead toward the win. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for seventh, posting a 70 on Sunday and shooting 10-under 200 overall. Little Rock's Glen Day turned in a 71 on Sunday to finish at 5-under 205. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 71 on Sunday and finished at 1-over 211 overall.

BASKETBALL

Sun's White named top coach

Stephanie White was honored as the WNBA's Coach of the Year on Sunday after guiding the Connecticut Sun to a 27-win season and a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. White, the former Indiana Fever and Vanderbilt coach, took over a team that made it to last years Finals before Coach Curt Miller left for Los Angeles and star player Jonquel Jones, a former MVP was traded to New York and point guard Jasmine Thomas left to join her former coach out west. The team also had to deal with a season-ending injury to key player Brionna Jones a month into the season. White received 36 votes from a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters. Latricia Trammell of the Dallas Wings finished in second place with 11 votes. White put in an offense that went through 6-2 veteran forward Alyssa Thomas, who responded by becoming the first player in WNBA history to record more than 600 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists in one season.

FOOTBALL

Colts' QB suffers concussion

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans. Richardson was taken to the locker room early in the second quarter to be evaluated and the team later announced that he was out with a concussion. Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room. The Colts won the game 31-20. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, was 6 of 10 for 56 yards passing. His touchdown runs were for 18 and 15 yards. He was replaced by Gardner Minshew.

Clemson loses starting WR

Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner will miss the rest of the season after tearing three abductor muscles in his team's 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday night. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney detailed Turner's injury on Sunday. Turner is a 6-1, 185-pound second-year freshman from Vestavia Hills, Ala., who started the opener at Duke and again against the Owls. He missed the second game against Charleston Southern due to a lower body injury. Turner had three catches for 28 yards in his two appearances this season. He played in three games a year ago, catching eight passes for 162 yards before redshirting.

Tarleton WR discharged

Tarleton State said receiver Jaden Smith was discharged from the hospital and back home Sunday, a day after a scary scene in which he was taken off the field mobilized on a stretcher. "We have great news to share! Jaden Smith was discharged from the hospital overnight and has returned to Stephenville with members of our athletic training staff! Thank you Texan Nation and Red Raider fans for your prayers and well wishes," the school posted on social media Sunday. Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Texans' 41-3 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday night. He was down near the goal line for several minutes after a play while being treated by trainers from both teams. He was stabilized on a stretcher before being put on a motorized cart. The FCS school said afterward that Smith was transported to the hospital for further evaluation but had full neurological function. Smith gave a thumbs-up with both hands as the cart was driving off the field.