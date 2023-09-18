100 years ago

Sept. 18, 1923

FORT SMITH -- Not the slightest clue has been found to the whereabouts of Vin H. Sorrells, cashier of the Peoples Bank of Mansfield, who has been missing since Thursday night when he left his home after supper telling his wife he was going to the bank. No one has been found who saw Sorrells after he left his home and nothing has developed to give any indication of his whereabouts or what has happened to him.

50 years ago

Sept. 18, 1973

PINE BLUFF -- Emmett Sanders, a Pine Bluff alderman and former mayor, has paid a $100 fine for killing squirrels out of season, according to Municipal Court records. Sanders was charged September 8 with killing a squirrel in his backyard. He received a citation by Jack Bird of Pine Bluff district supervisor for the state Game and Fish Commission. Sanders' trial in Municipal Court had been scheduled for Monday. Judge Charles Goldberger said the case did not come up and that he found a $100 check as bond from Sanders posted with the court. Sanders was not required to appear for trial.

25 years ago

Sept. 18, 1998

Little Rock police detective Keith Cockrell figured that a pickpocket ring that has preyed on travelers at the airport the past three years would be back in town three weeks after the ring's last visit, when police arrested one of the members. Cockrell came within two days of hitting the mark precisely. Wednesday, police arrested two more New Orleans residents at Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, and put a major dent in a suspected pickpocket ring that targeted airports across the South. Shortly after arresting Conrad White, 39, and Reginald Lowery, 37, officers stationed at the airport obtained a search warrant for a room at a local motel. The search of the room turned up materials that could be used to alter drivers' licenses, police said. Police estimate that the ring had netted $300,000 to $700,000 at the Little Rock airport. "These people are part of a ring that has apparently been operating at airports from New Orleans, Atlanta and Louisville to airports in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio," detective Sgt. Steve Archer said.

10 years ago

Sept. 18, 2013

Beginning Oct. 9, restaurants and bars in Eureka Springs will be required to recycle glass and cardboard. The City Council passed an ordinance Sept. 9 to make glass and cardboard recycling mandatory for those businesses. "It's the right thing to do, and it will save us numerous problems down the road, such as trying to find a new landfill when this one is full," said James DeVito, a Eureka Springs alderman who also owns DeVito's Restaurant. Trash from Eureka Springs is taken to the Waste Management landfill near Tontitown, said Gary Gray, manager of recycling operations for the Carroll County Solid Waste Authority. DeVito said business owners will need to sort glass and cardboard, put it in separate bins, and set them on the sidewalk on Mondays and Fridays, the days when Carroll County recycling trucks pick up those recyclables.