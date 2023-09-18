Peach crisp makes the most of season

Before peach season draws to an end, Teresa Henson recommends that people try making peach crisp.
"It is a perfect dessert, it is easy to prepare and it's absolutely scrumptious," said Henson, who is an Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
PEACH CRISP
This recipe makes 6 servings.
Ingredients
4 peaches (4 cups sliced)
2 tablespoons margarine
3/4 cup quick-cooking oats
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Slice the peaches.
Spread the peach slices on the bottom of the baking pan.
Melt the margarine in a saucepan.
In a small bowl, mix everything but the peaches. Stir until the mix is well blended.
Sprinkle the oat mix on top of the peaches.
Bake for 20 minutes.
Note: Serve the peach crisp either hot or cold. To remove the peach fuzz, you can rub the washed peach gently with a paper towel.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: 1/6 of recipe, total calories 197, total fat 5 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 34 mg, dietary fiber 3 g, total sugars 25 g, added sugars included 16 g, Protein 3 g, Vitamin D 0 mcg, Calcium 21 mg, Iron 0 mg, Potassium 239 mg.
Carbohydrates 37 g.
