Peach crisp makes the most of season

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:00 a.m.
The peach crisp recipe makes 6 servings. (Special to The Commercial)

Before peach season draws to an end, Teresa Henson recommends that people try making peach crisp.

"It is a perfect dessert, it is easy to prepare and it's absolutely scrumptious," said Henson, who is an Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

PEACH CRISP

This recipe makes 6 servings.

Ingredients

4 peaches (4 cups sliced)

2 tablespoons margarine

3/4 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Slice the peaches.

Spread the peach slices on the bottom of the baking pan.

Melt the margarine in a saucepan.

In a small bowl, mix everything but the peaches. Stir until the mix is well blended.

Sprinkle the oat mix on top of the peaches.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Note: Serve the peach crisp either hot or cold. To remove the peach fuzz, you can rub the washed peach gently with a paper towel.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: 1/6 of recipe, total calories 197, total fat 5 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 34 mg, dietary fiber 3 g, total sugars 25 g, added sugars included 16 g, Protein 3 g, Vitamin D 0 mcg, Calcium 21 mg, Iron 0 mg, Potassium 239 mg.

Carbohydrates 37 g.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.

