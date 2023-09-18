Seattle gets back on track, shocks Detroit in OT

DETROIT -- Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks showed their season-opening lopsided loss may have been just an aberration.

The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, followed up a fantastic win with a loss that took some luster off their start to the season. Smith threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Lockett on the opening drive of overtime to lift Seattle to a 37-31 win over Detroit on Sunday.

"We had been moving the ball really well all game," said Smith, who was 32 of 41 for 328 yards with two TD throws to Lockett. "We had a lot of confidence that we could go down the field and get that touchdown."

The Seahawks bounced back from a 30-13 stinging setback at home to the Los Angeles Rams with the impressive win.

"We knew that wasn't our team last week," Smith said.

The Seahawks (1-1) earned the victory after the Lions (1-1) came back from a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

Detroit extended the game with Riley Patterson's 38-yard field goal as regulation expired after Coach Dan Campbell was uncharacteristically conservative with his approach and settled for the tie instead of going for the win.

"I did not want to give the ball back," Campbell said. "That was No. 1."

Detroit rallied after Smith threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to Lockett early in the fourth and Tre Brown returned a Jared Goff interception 40 yards for a score on the ensuring drive to give Seattle a 31-21 lead. Goff went 28 of 35 for 323 yards, three touchdowns and the one costly pick, his first interception in 383 attempts -- 30 shy of Aaron Rodgers' NFL record.

"This is a big weight off our shoulders," Brown said. "Those guys are amazing and the energy was electric in here. Everyone was talking about Goff's streak."

Goff showed his resilience by throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass on the next drive to Josh Reynolds with 3:08 left in the game.

Detroit forced Seattle to punt on the ensuing possession on fourth-and-35, sacking Smith for the first -- and only time -- when Alex Anzalone tracked him down at his 3. That set up the tying field goal.

But the Seahawks won the overtime coin toss and Smith marched them 75 yards in nine plays for the game-ending score.

In the end, Detroit failed to give its fired-up fans a reason to cheer after opening the season with a win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"This is good," Campbell said. "We'll get a little humble pie."

Seattle started strong, going 75 yards on 12 plays in nearly 8 minutes with Walker scoring on a 1-yard run.

The Lions answered quickly on Goff's 22-yard touchdown throw to Josh Reynolds. They took a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter when rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon was fooled on a flea flicker in his NFL debut, allowing Kalif Raymond to get behind him to catch Goff's 36-yard pass.

"That was tough," Witherspoon said. "They made a great play, but all my teammates were telling me to keep my head and my composure."

On Detroit's first snap of the second half, David Montgomery fumbled at the Lions 22 and Seattle took advantage with Walker's 3-yard touchdown run to pull into a tie

"Take the turnovers away, we're in control of that game," Campbell said.

Seattle7010146-- 37

Detroit777100-- 31

First Quarter

Sea--K.Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:04.

Det--J.Reynolds 22 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:49.

Second Quarter

Det--Raymond 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 4:51.

Third Quarter

Sea--K.Walker 3 run (Myers kick), 14:16.

Det--Montgomery 4 run (Patterson kick), 9:05.

Sea--FG Myers 25, 3:27.

Fourth Quarter

Sea--Lockett 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:38.

Sea--T.Brown 40 interception return (Myers kick), 8:04.

Det--J.Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:08.

Det--FG Patterson 38, :00.

First Overtime

Sea--Lockett 6 pass from G.Smith, 5:41.

SeaDet

First downs2825

Total Net Yards393418

Rushes-yards25-8227-102

Passing311316

Punt Returns0-02-17

Kickoff Returns3-670-0

Interceptions Ret.1-400-0

Comp-Att-Int32-41-028-35-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-172-7

Punts3-50.6671-53.0

Fumbles-Lost0-02-2

Penalties-Yards9-804-24

Time of Possession33:3130:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Seattle, Walker 17-43, G.Smith 3-20, Charbonnet 4-16, Dallas 1-3. Detroit, Montgomery 16-67, Gibbs 7-17, Raymond 1-11, C.Reynolds 3-7.

PASSING--Seattle, G.Smith 32-41-0-328. Detroit, Goff 28-35-1-323.

RECEIVING--Seattle, Lockett 8-59, Metcalf 6-75, Smith-Njigba 5-34, Fant 4-56, Dissly 3-35, Parkinson 2-41, Charbonnet 2-14, Walker 1-11, Bobo 1-3. Detroit, Gibbs 7-39, St. Brown 6-102, J.Reynolds 5-66, LaPorta 5-63, Raymond 2-46, Montgomery 1-7, Green 1-2, C.Reynolds 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Seattle, Myers 56, Myers 45.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass during overtime in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. The Seahawks won 37-31. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with teammate running back Kenneth Walker III (9) after catching 6-yard touchdown pass during overtime in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. The Seahawks won 37-31. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass during overtime in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. The Seahawks won 37-31. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with teammates after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass during overtime in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. The Seahawks won 37-31. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

