Two people killed in crashes





Two men were killed in separate crashes that occurred Wednesday and Saturday, Arkansas State Police said.

A Madison County man was killed Wednesday morning walking along Arkansas 16 when he was struck by two vehicles, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities said Jerry McCain, 64, of St. Paul, was killed at 11:35 a.m. when he walked into the traffic lane and was first struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry, which then came to a stop partially in the westbound lane of traffic facing northeast.

Police said McCain was later struck by a 2008 Dodge Aspen, which stopped in the eastbound lane with McCain trapped underneath it. The report did not identify the driver of either car.

Road conditions were foggy and wet at the time of the collisions, the report said.

An Ohio man was killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident after his vehicle ran off of Interstate 40 and struck a cable barrier, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

According to the report, 60-year-old Malcom Hallman of New Paris, Ohio, was traveling east on Interstate 40 at 7:01 a.m. when he drove his 2023 Volvo off of the left side of the roadway and entered the median, then struck a cable barrier before coming to a stop in the westbound lane.

Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.



