Two people killed in separate crashes on Arkansas highways Sunday





Two people were killed and two more injured in separate car crashs across the state Sunday, according to police reports.

One woman was killed in a two-car crash at 9:43 a.m. in Leslie, located in Searcy County.

Carolyn Griffith, 84 of Leslie, was killed in an accident that occurred on U.S. 65.

Griffith, driving a 2008 Honda, was traveling southeast on Nubbin Hill Road. Meanwhile, a 2009 Jeep occupied by driver Celena Harbison, 53 of Star City, and passenger Deleta Cole, 59 of Dry Creek, Louisiana, was southbound on U.S. 65.

The police report says Griffith pulled into the path of the Jeep, causing it to crash into the driver's side of Griffth's car. The impact sent the Honda into a private parking lot, where it hit the trailer connected to a third vehicle that was parked there.

The investigating officer noted the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.

An elderly man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal Springs Sunday afternoon.

James Thompson, 90, of Malvern, was killed in the incident that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 270.

He was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 westbound just before Crystal Springs Road when, according to the report, the truck left the north side of the roadway and went into the north ditch. It then returned to the road, crossed the westbound lane and entered the eastbound one. The truck then left the road again and struck a tress in the south ditch.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating officer noted the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.