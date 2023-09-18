Sections
UA System looks to simplify college processes for students

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Morril Harriman (right), chairman of the Board of Trustees for the University of Arkansas System, speaks Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, alongside Don Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System during a meeting of the board in the Janelle Hembree Alumni House on the university campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Later this month, the University of Arkansas System will begin rolling out Project One for students, which will place everything students...

Print Headline: New UA System project is one-stop collector for student info

