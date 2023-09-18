Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 7-13 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 7

Kenneth Jay Bontrager, 22, and Mary Diane Stoppel, 22, both of Huntsville

Larry Tipton Collins, 53, and Deysee Odett Gutierrez, 45, both of Centerton

Jacob Alan Davis, 23, and Julia Faith Anderson, 24, both of Fayetteville

Gustovo Erives, 39, and Josselina Herrera Barajas, 24, both of Springdale

William Bridges Godfrey, 25, and Amber Dawn Conner, 24, both of Springdale

Lewis Anthony Hedges Jr, 43, Lincoln, and Ashley Marie Sturdivant, 27, Lowell

William Craig McCollough, 43, and Carly Frances Geanolous, 33, both of Fayetteville

David Wayne Riggins, 54, and Marcelina Dominguez Gomez, 50, both of Springdale

Sept. 8

Fernando Cabrera-Guevara, 52, Springdale, and Maritza Del Carmen Romero-Martinez, 48, Rogers

Scott John Fallows, 57, and Ramipel Retardo Awing, 31, both of McKinney, Texas

Juan Carlos Herrera Reynaga, 49, and Gleni Yadira Rivera Delgado, 34, both of Springdale

Jem Cameron Johnson, 50, Heber Springs, and Martha Yolanda Kerr Jolley, 53, both of Fayetteville

David Wayne Jordan, 59, Rush Springs, Okla., and Lana Leigh Moss, 59, Stigler, Okla.

Troy Marinoni Lawrence, 32, and Kendra Leigh-Ann Hess, 30, both of Fayetteville

Austin Charles Lewis, 40, and Jessie Rae Welch, 42, both of Wesley

Philip Chandler Shepherd, 29, and Hannah Leigh Neyens, 28, both of Farmington

Aaron Earl Smith, 37, and Kearstin Marie Findley, 30, both of Fayetteville

Robert Steven Wagner, 57, and Christina Marie Houston, 50, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 11

Stacie Lorraine Burley, 36, and Shelley E.M. Simmons, 52, both of Fayetteville

Sunshine Donis, 44, and Stacey Marie Trucks, 43, both of Springdale

Alejandro Figueroa Castaneda, 33, and Robin Marie Basaldu, 33, both of Springdale

John Wesley Heilman Jr., 30, and Kimberly Stacey Santillan, 28, both of Fayetteville

Brian Michael Peterson, 44, West Fork, and Charisa Lynn Butterfly, 38, St. Paul

Alexander Schmidt, 25, and Dawn Elizabeth Wixson, 20, both of Springdale

Jovito Silva Morales, 23, and Joanna Valle, 20, both of Springdale

Sept. 12

Lorenzo Araiza Munoz, 46, and Christina Gail Araiza, 47, both of Springdale

Eric Christopher Cauthron, 25, Paris, and Madailein Elise Ward, 24, Conroe, Texas

Jack Tyler Clark, 24, and Ashton Lynn Asbury, 25, both of Gentry

Javier Marin Loredo-Balderas, 48, and Alicia Ocampo Aviles, 55, both of Springdale

Bird Soldier White, 50, and Kelsey Brooke Foss, 32, both of Fayetteville

Chance Garland Wilhite, 23, and Addisyn Breann Jones, 22, both of Farmington

Sept. 13

Brandon John Gonzalez, 28, and Keisha Nicole Hickman, 27, both of Springdale

Lucas Wayne Hartman, 28, and Margaret Joan Haynes, 32, both of Farmington

Zachary Paul Knight, 34, and Kimberly May Ellwood, 36, both of Fayetteville

George Perez Rodriguez, 20, and Kayla Athali Mendez, 21, both of Springdale

Ahmed Rahouma Fares Rahouma, 35, and Tuka Abdul Kader Burhan, 25, both of Fayetteville