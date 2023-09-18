Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 7-13 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 7
Kenneth Jay Bontrager, 22, and Mary Diane Stoppel, 22, both of Huntsville
Larry Tipton Collins, 53, and Deysee Odett Gutierrez, 45, both of Centerton
Jacob Alan Davis, 23, and Julia Faith Anderson, 24, both of Fayetteville
Gustovo Erives, 39, and Josselina Herrera Barajas, 24, both of Springdale
William Bridges Godfrey, 25, and Amber Dawn Conner, 24, both of Springdale
Lewis Anthony Hedges Jr, 43, Lincoln, and Ashley Marie Sturdivant, 27, Lowell
William Craig McCollough, 43, and Carly Frances Geanolous, 33, both of Fayetteville
David Wayne Riggins, 54, and Marcelina Dominguez Gomez, 50, both of Springdale
Sept. 8
Fernando Cabrera-Guevara, 52, Springdale, and Maritza Del Carmen Romero-Martinez, 48, Rogers
Scott John Fallows, 57, and Ramipel Retardo Awing, 31, both of McKinney, Texas
Juan Carlos Herrera Reynaga, 49, and Gleni Yadira Rivera Delgado, 34, both of Springdale
Jem Cameron Johnson, 50, Heber Springs, and Martha Yolanda Kerr Jolley, 53, both of Fayetteville
David Wayne Jordan, 59, Rush Springs, Okla., and Lana Leigh Moss, 59, Stigler, Okla.
Troy Marinoni Lawrence, 32, and Kendra Leigh-Ann Hess, 30, both of Fayetteville
Austin Charles Lewis, 40, and Jessie Rae Welch, 42, both of Wesley
Philip Chandler Shepherd, 29, and Hannah Leigh Neyens, 28, both of Farmington
Aaron Earl Smith, 37, and Kearstin Marie Findley, 30, both of Fayetteville
Robert Steven Wagner, 57, and Christina Marie Houston, 50, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 11
Stacie Lorraine Burley, 36, and Shelley E.M. Simmons, 52, both of Fayetteville
Sunshine Donis, 44, and Stacey Marie Trucks, 43, both of Springdale
Alejandro Figueroa Castaneda, 33, and Robin Marie Basaldu, 33, both of Springdale
John Wesley Heilman Jr., 30, and Kimberly Stacey Santillan, 28, both of Fayetteville
Brian Michael Peterson, 44, West Fork, and Charisa Lynn Butterfly, 38, St. Paul
Alexander Schmidt, 25, and Dawn Elizabeth Wixson, 20, both of Springdale
Jovito Silva Morales, 23, and Joanna Valle, 20, both of Springdale
Sept. 12
Lorenzo Araiza Munoz, 46, and Christina Gail Araiza, 47, both of Springdale
Eric Christopher Cauthron, 25, Paris, and Madailein Elise Ward, 24, Conroe, Texas
Jack Tyler Clark, 24, and Ashton Lynn Asbury, 25, both of Gentry
Javier Marin Loredo-Balderas, 48, and Alicia Ocampo Aviles, 55, both of Springdale
Bird Soldier White, 50, and Kelsey Brooke Foss, 32, both of Fayetteville
Chance Garland Wilhite, 23, and Addisyn Breann Jones, 22, both of Farmington
Sept. 13
Brandon John Gonzalez, 28, and Keisha Nicole Hickman, 27, both of Springdale
Lucas Wayne Hartman, 28, and Margaret Joan Haynes, 32, both of Farmington
Zachary Paul Knight, 34, and Kimberly May Ellwood, 36, both of Fayetteville
George Perez Rodriguez, 20, and Kayla Athali Mendez, 21, both of Springdale
Ahmed Rahouma Fares Rahouma, 35, and Tuka Abdul Kader Burhan, 25, both of Fayetteville