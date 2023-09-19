Arkansas firefighters headed to Louisiana

A half-dozen wildland firefighters from the state’s Forestry Division will arrive in Louisiana on Wednesday on orders from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to help combat a blaze that has burned since August, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

The team is slated to spend the next two weeks checking and maintaining fire breaks near the Tiger Island Fire, one of the fires that has impacted approximately 40,000 acres in Louisiana this year as the state’s residents continue to face extreme drought conditions, the release states.

Firefighters will have trucks and ATVs with water tanks from the Forestry Division to aid their work. They are being mobilized under the South Central Interstate Forest Fire Protection Compact, which permits participating states to send wildfire-related aid across state lines.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Sanders committed a division supervisor from the agriculture department to oversee firefighting efforts in Louisiana from Sept. 8 to Saturday, and Black Hawk helicopters from the Arkansas National Guard’s 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to aid Louisiana National Guard troops in firefighting from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, the release states.

She also authorized a crew of four Forestry Division employees to assist with firefighting efforts in Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest from Aug. 7 to Aug. 27, the release states.