Bryant mayor asked to resign over employee EEOC complaint

An equal opportunity complaint filed by a former employee led the Bryant City Council to ask the mayor to resign, a city spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the city council went into executive session and came out of it asking for Mayor Allen Scott's resignation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Scott has not resigned.

During a media conference at 1 p.m. today, city spokeswoman Jordan Reynolds read a written statement that said, in part, "this matter deals with an EEOC complaint filed by a former employee."

Reynolds said the city was not releasing the name of the former employee and would not provide any specifics.

"The city is working closely with [the] city council to resolve this matter quickly, not only for the city, but for the residents of Bryant as well," Reynolds said.

Scott has been mayor of Bryant since 2018. He was re-elected in 2022.



