Crawford County Quorum Court approves $112,025 for legal expenses for federal lawsuits, sales tax work

Crawford County Judge Chris Keith, center, speaks while Mark Shaffer, justice of the peace for District 6, right, and Gentry Wahlmeier, an attorney for the county, left, listen during the Crawford County Quorum Court meeting Monday. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

VAN BUREN -- The Crawford County Quorum Court approved giving the county judge money to cover legal expenses stemming from ongoing litigation, as... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Crawford County JPs approve $112,025 for legal expenses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content