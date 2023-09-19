Eleven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Raymond Montez, 75, of 179 Rainsong Drive in Farmington, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Montez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Kathrine Russell, 32, of 624 Oakland Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Russell was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Brian Sutton, 48, of 800 E. Pittman Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Sutton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Pea Ridge

Michael Hresko, 56, of 203 W. Harris St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Hresko was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

John Miller, 63, of 1219 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Miller was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Robert Ellison, 38, of 917 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ellison was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Jose Ramirez, 23, of 1269 Wilson St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic battering. Ramirez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rhonni Hooton, 43, of 1394 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hooton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Emerson Lima, 21, of 1305 Crutcher St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Lima was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

Caleb Scott, 19, of 103 N. Jones St. in Nashville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Scott was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Steven Neil, 35, of 2019 Ranch Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault. Neil was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Jason Hendrix, 41, of 22420 Haskins Road in Mabelvale, was arrested Friday in connection with robbery. Hendrix was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Carlos Vanbrunt-Hamilton, 33, of 13059 Butler Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with rape, sexually grooming a child and sexual indecency with a child. Vanbrunt-Hamilton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.