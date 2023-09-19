DEAR HELOISE: This is in response to the letter about "unnecessary fees irking customers" that ran in a recent column. A little over a week ago, I sent this email to my friends regarding the hidden (they say surcharge) fees in restaurants.

An article on the front page in a recent Orange County Register was about lots of restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif., now putting surcharges on customers' bills. The charges are different. Some are for the use of your credit card; some for the cooks; some for medical insurance recently mandated by the state; some for mandated masks during covid; and some don't really say what they are for. Not all restaurants are doing it yet. They do say it does not replace the tip for the servers. It can run from 1% to as high as 4% (rarely), according to the article.

So, I pulled my bill from last night out of my pocket, and sure enough, there was a surcharge on it. It was for $1.57, and of course, there was no explanation. I'm not going to do anything, but the article says that you can ask to have it removed, which most places will do. Or you can ask for an explanation as well.

Hope this fills in the questions about the "new" fees.

-- Dennis Childress,

Orange County, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I am writing in response to a senior citizen who complained about the cost of cellphones, and the fact that many businesses link everything to cellphone use. I just wanted to make sure that the reader knows there are phones out there that do more than just text and call and do not cost an outrageous amount of money.

I am also a senior citizen, and although my adult children don't think twice about spending more than $500 for a phone, I use one that costs between $100 and $200. I know that it isn't inexpensive, but it is a lot less than $1,000 phones and can solve her problem with getting access to the information she needs.

There are also plans that charge on the basis of usage, and since I don't use all the apps or games that my children use, my monthly bill is less than $30 each month. My phone is mostly used for texting and calling, but having the option of other uses comes in handy (and I am finding more conveniences every day).

-- Mary Koeker,

via email

