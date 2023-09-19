Happy birthday. You understand trends and market demands and will bank on this ability. Loved ones make you proud, and you'll often be reminded how the union you cultivate contributes to the brighter and more promising aspects of society.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are naturally drawn to the things that broaden your knowledge of the world. In the weeks to come, you'll be loving, exploring, reading and writing based on something you investigate today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The primary aim of sleepwalkers is to repeat the pattern thoughtlessly. Don't be lulled into the drone. Stay awake and aware. If you seize opportunities, you'll be given more.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Words present options; action makes things happen. The words will open the curtain on a new arena. Nothing will happen there until you make your first move.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The way you're going at a task is working to some extent, but not to the extent you would like. If you try harder, the returns will not be commensurate with your effort. Switch tracks. You'll find better, cheaper, faster methods.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While sorting the problem out, it will go better for you if you don't stop to judge, teach or preach. People are only doing what comes naturally given the circumstances. The better you understand, the faster you'll solve this one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): At the start of an endeavor, you don't need skill; you just need courage. The unknown is scary and beginners make mistakes -- bravely embrace it. Someone welcoming will make you feel safer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To handle problems, you have to have the capacity to see them. This same capacity is the reason you get overwhelmed. Accept that it's all a part of the same gift and you would not be nearly as effective without it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The dragonfly lives underwater then one day takes flight. Changes that seem miraculous are common, natural and happening to millions the world over. Rest assured, your transformation is underway. It feels strange, but you're not alone in it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be at your best when you're comfortable. Gravitate toward people who feel easy to be around. Check in with yourself to recognize what doesn't feel quite right. Small adjustments can make a world of difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're too vigilant to believe life should be sheer enjoyment. However, you're open-minded enough to take on the concept as a thought exercise and see how it affects your day. If your sole job and purpose were to do as you please, what then?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've done a job so long you've become desensitized to certain aspects of it. Alter your perspective through research of new developments and competitors.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Go forward even when you "don't feel like it" because feelings are fickle. Once you get into action, they will change. The cost of inaction will be higher than it seems. Make your move.