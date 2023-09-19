Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of former Mexican cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, pleaded innocent to U.S. charges including money laundering, conspiracy to import drugs, conspiracy to distribute drugs and engaging in an illegal enterprise.

Robert Brown, 65, of Sanford, Maine, was trapped in his pickup truck for two days after his vehicle went off an embankment into a wooded area in Dover, N.H., and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit, authorities said.

Jennifer Wexton, Democratic congresswoman of Virginia, announced that she will not run for reelection after being diagnosed with progressive supra-nuclear palsy, noting that she's "heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community."

Heather Sanders, U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration acting area director, said in a statement a Georgia grain firm "failed to follow required federal safety standards that might have saved" a 59-year-old worker who suffocated in a silo.

David Beohm, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, said he was sure officers would apprehend nine teenage boys who escaped from a detention center in Morgantown "because they are not as resilient" as Danilo Cavalcante, a convicted murder who eluded law enforcement for two weeks before his capture.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, defended Russian soldiers participating in a military parade, saying the former Soviet nation, as well "all the countries that Mexico has diplomatic relations with were invited."

Matthew Schanz, 36, a former Velda City, Mo., police officer, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to surrender his state law enforcement certification until his probation ends for shooting into a fleeing vehicle several times and wounding the driver.

Steven Fabrizio, former global general counsel for the Motion Picture Association of America, has been disbarred in New York, according to a database maintained by the New York State Unified Court System's online attorney search.

Jonathan Braun, who was freed from prison by former President Donald Trump, was ordered by a New York judge to refund tens of millions of dollars to thousands of small businesses across the United States.