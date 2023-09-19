Little Rock city attorney encourages city board members to attend upcoming housing authority board meeting

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter on Tuesday encouraged members of the Little Rock Board of Directors to appear before the Metropolitan Housing...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Little Rock city attorney encourages city board members to attend upcoming housing authority board meetingby Joseph Flaherty | Today at 9:51 p.m.
Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter gives remarks at the start of a meeting with the Little Rock Metropolitan Housing Alliance Commission and members of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) at the Housing Alliance’s offices in Little Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The Commission met with HUD officials to discuss a recent report that listed a total of nearly $30 million of what HUD described as questioned or potentially disallowed expenses including millions of dollars that were transferred from the housing authority to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, an associated development nonprofit...(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT