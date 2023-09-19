Man charged with attempted capital murder after weekend shooting in Sebastian County





FORT SMITH -- A man was charged with attempted capital murder and burglary in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Monday, according to county Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

James Barton, 30, will be arraigned on the charges -- a class Y felony and a class A felony respectively -- at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Shue said in a news release. A bond hasn't been set for Barton yet, who is being held at the Sebastian County jail, according to an online inmate roster.

Sebastian County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Spring Mountain Road about 2 a.m. Saturday, a probable cause affidavit for Barton states. They found Barton assisting another man control bleeding from two gunshot wounds on his arms.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly told deputies he woke up in pain and saw Barton standing at the foot of his bed holding a pistol, according to the affidavit.

Barton was interviewed at the Sheriff's Office, after which he was booked into the jail.



