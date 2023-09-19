Marilyn Manson was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and a fine Monday after pleading no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. Manson, 54, whose legal name is Brian Warner, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the Aug. 19, 2019, encounter with the videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Manson pleaded no contest to just the nose-blowing charge in a fully negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors. The prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charge, which alleged that he spit on the videographer. A no contest plea means Manson is not contesting the charge and does not admit guilt. Manson was fined a little more than $1,400 as part of the deal, with $200 suspended. He needs to remain arrest-free and notify local police of any New Hampshire performances for two years. The judge, who called Manson's acts "egregious," agreed to allow Manson to do his community service in California. He has to give proof of his community service by Feb. 4. If Manson had gone to trial on the charges, each could have resulted in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

British police said Monday they received a sexual assault allegation after media outlets published claims by several women against Russell Brand. Promoters postponed the remaining dates in a string of live gigs by the comedian, who denies the allegations. A talent agency and a publisher also parted company with Brand over the claims. Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The allegations reported by the newspapers and Channel 4 cover the period between 2006-13. The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. London's Metropolitan Police force said since the allegations were made public it had received "a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003." The police force said "officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support."