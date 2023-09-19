



Civil Service panel to meet Wednesday

The Civil Service Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave.

The agenda will include monthly reports from the fire and police departments, consideration of the job description for a fire/emergency medical training officer, establishing curriculum and a date for examinations and establishing an interview date with the commissioners.

GC Library Board to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at noon Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board should obtain a request form at the library's circulation desk.

Utility work to close part of Carpenter Dam

Carpenter Dam Road, between Reese Way and Malvern Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday through Sept. 29 for utility installation.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use Reese Way as a detour when traveling in this area.



