100 years ago

Sept. 19, 1923

HOPE -- Fifteen persons were injured, none seriously, when the engine, three baggage and mail cars and four passengers cars of Missouri Pacific fast passenger train No., 5., running between St. Louis and points in the Southwest was derailed on a straight stretch of track 10 miles south of here early this afternoon. Conductor S. M. Harper of Texarkana, suffered more serious injuries than any of the other victims, sustaining two broken ribs and many bruises. About half of those injured were negroes riding in a combination coach just behind a steel wall and baggage car. That scores of persons were not killed or seriously injured is considered miraculous, railroad officials said after the wreck.

50 years ago

Sept. 19, 1973

RISON -- The Concerned Black Citizens of Cleveland County are not satisfied with the Rison School Boards's answer to a list of grievances they presented September 10 at the regular school board meeting, according to Rev. Thesis Jones, a spokesman for the group. Among the group's grievances were that discrimination is practiced in the transport of children to school ... lack of teachers, that the Board shows preference to white applicants and that there is an effort to exclude blacks from school activities. The group also requested that the Board exercise its right under state law to expand its membership from five to eight by appointment.

25 years ago

Sept. 19, 1998

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday recommended that the governor and the state Board of Finance approve a $55 million bond issue to make more loans available to Arkansas students. Some private lenders object to the bond for the Arkansas Student Loan Authority, saying the authority will use part of that money to compete with them directly in violation of Arkansas law. Preston Woodruff, president and chief executive officer of the authority, told lawmakers that the money was needed to acquire and originate student loans to Arkansas students and students attending Arkansas colleges and universities, create a debt service fund for the authority and pay some outstanding obligations the authority has. The bonds will be secured through the repayment of the loans. Woodruff said no state money would be used.

10 years ago

Sept. 19, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- Pine Bluff High School and Jack Robey Middle School will soon have cameras in every classroom. On Tuesday night, the Pine Bluff School Board approved spending more than $126,000 in capital outlay funds to purchase camera equipment at Jack Robey, according to district officials. Bids will be let soon for cameras at Pine Bluff High School, officials said. At a School Board meeting last month, Superintendent Linda Watson told board members that the cost to install cameras at the high school would be about $218,000. Watson has said the cameras will help curb student roughhousing and altercations.