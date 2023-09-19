Police: 2 dead after PB gunfire

A 28-year-old woman and 25-year-old man died at a Pine Bluff hospital after both were discovered shot on Avondale Drive on Sunday evening.

At about 7:01 p.m., according to a news release, Pine Bluff police responded to 1404 Avondale Drive, where they discovered a female later identified as Takyrra Scott slumped over in the driver's seat of a grey passenger car at 1402 Avondale Drive, the address of her residence, just west of Commerce Road. Scott was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The man, Deandre Thomas, was found lying on the ground and unresponsive with a black handgun in his hand, according to police. Officers learned that Thomas' finger was still on the trigger when he was found. He also later died at Jefferson Regional.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures on both victims until fire and emergency services personnel and paramedics arrived on the scene, according to police.

A witness reportedly told police she was sitting outside in her vehicle near Scott's residence when she saw Thomas run to Scott's vehicle and got in. The witness reportedly heard gunshots and then saw Thomas exiting the vehicle "as if he wanted to shoot her," police said.

"The witness stated she backed her vehicle up as Thomas started running towards her vehicle with his gun pointed at her," police said. "The witness stated Thomas stopped running approximately three to four houses away from Scott's residence when he shot himself in the head."

The witness told police Scott and Thomas dated in the past, according to Bennett.

Scott's death is the 20th homicide this year.